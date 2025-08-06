Panthers' unofficial depth chart baffles fans with controversial decision

Reading too much into unofficial depth charts can be risky business. But one decision from the Carolina Panthers was always going to provoke a negative reaction from the team's fan base.

And the clues have been there throughout the team's preparations for the 2025 campaign.

Dan Morgan worked tirelessly to improve the defense this offseason. He spent big money in free agency and allocated plenty of draft capital to solve some glaring flaws. This included giving free-agent safety Tre'von Moehrig a lucrative contract to lure him from the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is a positive that's only going to help Carolina's cause. However, debates were rife about who would be starting next to Moehrig on the back end when competitive action arrives.

Carolina Panthers had one contentious surprise on unofficial depth chart

Offseason hype has been building about former undrafted free agent Demani Richardson as he looks to build on the positive flashes displayed as a rookie. There's also a lot to like about the way fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom has applied himself during a seamless transition from college to the pros.

Fans hoping to see either Ransom or Richardson atop the depth chart next to Moehrig were out of luck. That distinction went to veteran Nick Scott, who underperformed last season but still obviously has the trust of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Scott got a new one-year deal this offseason, much to the surprise of Carolina's long-suffering support. He's reportedly viewed as a special-teams ace within the building, but this is the clearest sign yet that the Panthers could get him involved on the defensive rotation once again.

Unless Scott makes significant strides in this scenario, it's not hard to see where the complications could arise. The former Penn State standout was a liability against the run and not much better in coverage in 2024. This is his second-straight year of poor NFL production, but Evero still believes he can offer something after working with the player previously.

Of course, it's easy to get too carried away with an unofficial depth chart. This is just an obligation for teams, and things could look a lot different by the time Week 1 rolls around. But the fact that Scott also started with the first-string defense during Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium gives his lofty depth chart standing even more weight.

Nothing is set in stone just yet. Richardson and Ransom will get every chance to cement their importance in the preseason. There's also the possibility of Morgan adding to Carolina's safety options via trade or the waiver wire, depending on what options become available.

But if the Panthers do end up trotting out Scott in the starting lineup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, that's a gamble of epic proportions.

