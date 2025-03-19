Forgotten Panthers flop given chance to resurrect career with NFC South rival

Not many of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's associates from previous stops have excelled with the Carolina Panthers since he took the job. Jordan Fuller added his name to this ever-growing list with a disappointing campaign in 2024.

Now, the veteran safety gets the chance to resurrect his career with one of Carolina's fierce rivals within the NFC South.

Hopes were high that Fuller could make a significant impact after signing a one-year deal in 2023 free agency. He had the complete trust of Evero and being familiar with the coordinator's schematic demands ensured a smooth transition. Unfortunately, he was unable to bring this into a competitive environment despite earning the starting job alongside Xavier Woods to begin the campaign.

Fuller struggled to make an impact right out of the gate. He got hurt in his third game against the Los Angeles Chargers and went to injured reserve. The same poor production followed upon his return to the lineup and the former Ohio State standout couldn't regain any semblance of momentum.

The fact Fuller was even a healthy scratch for two games down the stretch spoke volumes. There was no trust in the player. Evero didn't have any faith as his defense spiraled out of control. There was also no chance he'd be getting another deal from the Panthers after a lackluster contribution.

Jordan Fuller remains in the NFC South after failed Carolina Panthers stint

Dan Morgan opted for an almost complete reset at the safety position. The Panthers let Woods walk for the Tennessee Titans. Nick Scott and Sam Franklin Jr. haven't been brought back. Fuller fell into the same category, but he's got the chance to prove himself all over again with a team playing Carolina twice a season.

According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, the Atlanta Falcons signed Fuller to a one-year deal. He'll get the chance to compete for a starting job and silence his doubters for good measure after reuniting with Raheem Morris. But if his production is anything similar to last season, this will be great news for the Panthers.

There's a growing belief that the Panthers can enter the NFC South championship picture in 2025. The defense looks improved after significant investments over the early stages of free agency and the running back room is more dynamic following the addition of Rico Dowdle to pair with Chuba Hubbard. Getting more productive weapons for quarterback Bryce Young is a potential weak link, but the signs are pointing up.

As for Fuller? This could be his final chance to make an impression. His previous production with the Rams probably gave him the benefit of the doubt regarding what happened last season. That doesn't detract from the urgency to transition seamlessly en route to a prominent role.

If not, this could be the last we see of Fuller in the NFL.

