Forgotten Panthers fan favorite reignites NFL dream with standout UFL season

It looked for a brief time as if Harrison Mevis could become the Carolina Panthers' long-term answer at the kicking position. That faded quickly, but the fan favorite couldn't have done much more in his quest for another opportunity in the pros.

Mevis was an intriguing undrafted free agent in 2024. The 'Thiccer Kicker', as he was fondly referred to at Missouri, started Carolina's early offseason workouts impressively while veteran starter Eddy Pineiro opted to stay away from the voluntary portion of preparations. Fans were clamoring for a genuine kicking competition over the summer, but it never came to fruition.

Pineiro came back, and Mevis' production regressed enough for the Panthers to release him. It was a disappointing turn of events, but the player was not going to give up on his dream by any stretch of the imagination.

Harrison Mevis fighting his way back slowly after hasty Carolina Panthers exit

Opportunities elsewhere were scarce for Mevis. That forced him into drastic measures. Specifically, taking his chances in the UFL in pursuit of catching the eye enough to compete in an NFL training camp somewhere.

Mevis was nothing short of sensational for the Birmingham Stallions throughout the campaign. He made 21 of 22 field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder in their season finale. Whether this comes with another shot at the big time is anyone's guess, but he did himself proud regardless.

Teams are always looking for reliability at the kicker spot. It's arguably football's most precarious position, where fortunes could change in an instant. The Panthers have found that out to their cost over the years, and they have some questions to answer this time around, too.

Pineiro didn't get another deal after an indifferent campaign in 2024. Journeyman Matthew Wright was acquired in free agency. The Panthers also brought in undrafted free agent Ryan Fitzgerald, who needs to bounce back from some early growing pains to avoid the same fate suffered by Mevis.

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Mevis. The Stallions would jump at the chance to get him back next season. That would be a last resort for the player, who still harbors big ambitions to secure an NFL gig and keep it long-term.

Mevis was exceptional in the UFL. But as far as his NFL opportunity goes, that's out of his hands.

