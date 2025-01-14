Former Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson's fall from grace hits rock bottom

Diontae Johnson thought the grass was greener elsewhere. He was wrong.

Things have turned sour for the wide receiver after forcing his way out of the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was a primary option in the passing game and quickly became frustrated with the team's lack of success. The former third-round selection thought he could put his skills to better use elsewhere and was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

He didn't last long there after refusing to come into a game when needed. Johnson was waived and picked up by the Houston Texans — another playoff contender with lofty ambitions.

Two games later, Johnson is on the proverbial scrap heap again.

Former Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson was released by the Houston Texans

The Texans cut Johnson heading into their Divisional Round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. He brought in two receptions from four targets for 12 receiving yards in Houston. Head coach DeMeco Ryans felt his services were no longer required after yet another outburst.

Johnson's fall from grace has hit rock bottom. If this involved more locker room dissension — which was reportedly the case after he was visibly upset with one target in their Wild Card contest — the curtain could come down on his NFL journey.

After the game, Johnson was visibly upset and teammates were trying to calm him down. His displeasure with his role is a recurring theme for him this season. @KPRC2 https://t.co/eJZZy4961p https://t.co/eKgNxmX1JL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 14, 2025

The Toledo product's reputation wasn't exactly stellar. Johnson became a problem the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't need. Panthers general manager Dan Morgan practically gave Johnson away before the trade deadline and took on most of his remaining salary to seal the deal. His short-lived stints with the Ravens and Texans don't exactly look favorable.

It's a recurring theme for Johnson. If the wideout doesn't get involved or things aren't going well, he throws his toys out of the pram. He's become the poster child for botching a contract year, but the problems ran far deeper.

Johnson faces a long road back. He went from potentially getting a long-term deal with a strong campaign to gearing up for the prospect of convincing another NFL team to take him on. Nothing is guaranteed, but the red flags could lead franchises to look the other way.

This is a tragic tale. Johnson is a Pro Bowl performer at the peak of his powers, but his attitude stinks. There's more than enough evidence to conclude this as fact. And he's cost himself a ton of money along the way.

What the future holds for Johnson is unclear. The NFL will tolerate you until they can replace you. He's burned a lot of bridges — four in the last year, to be precise. And once the toxic stigma precedes a player, it's very difficult to remove.

Johnson has the talent — that's not up for discussion. But this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back regarding his NFL future.

If that's the case, Johnson's got nobody to blame but himself.

