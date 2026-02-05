Former Panthers castoff quietly silenced every doubter with his new team

The Carolina Panthers finally have a stud cornerback tandem in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. They were nothing short of sensational throughout the campaign as head coach Dave Canales' squad won the NFC South for the first time in a decade, but Ejiro Evero's defense is still missing a dependable third option in the nickel to complete the unit.

That will likely be addressed at some stage during the offseason. However, one failed Panthers experiment is starting to turn the tables on Carolina, as hope was fading rapidly.

The Panthers decided that Donte Jackson didn't fit the mold they were looking for during the 2024 offseason. It looked for a long time as if the defensive back would be released with one year remaining on his deal, but general manager Dan Morgan traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers instead in a package that sent wide receiver Diontae Johnson to Carolina.

Although he lasted one season with the AFC North club, the Los Angeles Chargers took a chance on him last spring. This was an opportunity Jackson wasn't going to waste.

Donte Jackson is still thriving long after the Carolina Panthers gave up on him

This was a win-win for all parties. Jackson had his struggles, but his overall body of work was superb. This led Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus to laud the former LSU standout, proclaiming him the Chargers' best offseason signing beyond a doubt.

"The Chargers overhauled their cornerback room in 2025, taking gambles on players like [Donte] Jackson — and they hit the jackpot. The ex-Steeler was tremendous with a 73.4 PFF coverage grade and a 14.9% forced incompletion rate, which placed in the 73rd percentile. His $13 million sum looks like a bargain." Bradley Locker

Jim Harbaugh took a risky swing on Jackson, and his faith was repaid. His 42.9 completion percentage allowed was the lowest of his career. The same goes for his passer rating when targeted at 56.8. The corner also gave up just 304 receiving yards throughout a full 17-game campaign to further enhance his influence.

This was a major step in the right direction for Jackson, which all but guarantees he'll get another year in Los Angeles with an $8.5 million salary-cap hit. A new defensive coordinator will have his own ideas after Jesse Minter took the Baltimore Ravens' head-coaching gig, but he's done more than enough to cement his status for 2026.

Jackson was much-maligned during his time in Carolina. He was an easy scapegoat for fans, and some of the criticism was justified. But much like the large majority of big-name stars who take their chances elsewhere, he's thriving in a different system.

Sometimes, it's not just the player. It's also the environment. But thankfully, the Panthers are on a much sounder footing these days.