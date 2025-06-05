Former Panthers DE Greg Hardy arrested again, charged with assault

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy has found himself running afoul of law enforcement throughout his adult life, and the one-time star continues to get himself in trouble after a recent report showing he has been arrested once more.

Hardy was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with "assault that causes bodily injury family," per TMZ. Hardy remains incarcerated as a bail hearing is pending. Once again, it seems as though Hardy is having trouble avoiding confrontations with the law in his post-football career.

Hardy was once one of the finer defensive ends in pro football, tallying 26 sacks in a two-season span and even making an All-Pro team. His career was ruined by his own actions, as he was arrested in 2014 for assault and communicating threats after threatening to kill his then-girlfriend.

Former Carolina Panthers DE Greg Hardy arrested for assault

TW: sexual assault, domestic violence

Hardy is alleged to have grabbed his girlfriend, thrown her into furniture, and then tossed her onto a bed that was covered in guns. Charges were ultimately dropped after the victim was unable to be located, and the two parties reportedly reached a civil settlement.

Hardy would be deactivated for all but one game in the 2014 season, and his Panthers career effectively ended as a result of this arrest. Hardy was suspended for 10 games by Roger Goodell, though it was later reduced to four games. Hardy was arrested in 2016 for cocaine possession.

Hardy got one more chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, who endured an onslaught of criticism for even choosing to give him a second chance. After his one-year stint with the Cowboys, Hardy slinked away from the NFL. No one was sad to see him go.

After leaving the NFL, Hardy has been unsuccessful in various forms of martial arts, compiling a 3-1 boxing record and 7-6-1 MMA record split between UFC and Bare Knuckle FC. Hardy was seen working at Walmart, which is a far cry from being a starting NFL defensive end.