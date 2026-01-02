Former Panthers draft bust rescued from NFL abyss by familiar ally

The Carolina Panthers thought edge rusher D.J. Johnson was a risk worth taking. Not for the first time in general manager Scott Fitterer's disastrous reign, he was sorely mistaken.

However, that didn't stop Carolina's former front-office leader from rescuing Johnson from the NFL abyss in a different environment.

Fitterer panicked when edge rushers began to drop off his board during the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers traded up to No. 80 overall for the aging development project when most experts thought he'd be a Day 3 selection or even go undrafted. It was a desperate gamble that failed to meet the required standards.

Former Carolina Panthers flops surprisingly reunite in Washington

It was clear from a long way out that Johnson was going to find life difficult. Getting overwhelmed by undrafted offensive linemen over his first training camp put him on the back foot immediately. He failed to generate consistent pressure in pass-rushing situations. Although there were flashes of promise against the run, the Oregon product failed to capitalize on countless opportunities. And eventually, Dan Morgan's patience ran out.

Johnson was released in late September and has been out of work ever since. When all hope was fading regarding another opportunity, the Washington Commanders signed him to their practice squad. That is also where Fitterer now resides as a personnel executive in the front office.

Coincidence? Probably not. But thankfully, neither is the Panthers' problem anymore.

The Commanders are short of dependable options on the edge. They only have one game left, so Johnson may be a candidate for a reserve/futures contract if he's not called up to the active roster for their trip to the Philadelphia Eagles. It's the unlikeliest of lifelines, but whether he is capable of seizing it is another matter.

There isn't much evidence to suggest Johnson can make a better go of things in Washington. And from general manager Adam Peters' perspective, he may not want to hang his hat on retreads from Fitterer's dismal era in Carolina.

This is the second ex-Panthers player who's wound up in Washington in recent weeks. The Commanders also claimed defensive lineman Shy Tuttle off waivers after he was released by the Tennessee Titans. He was signed by Fitterer in 2023 free agency and didn't do enough to see out his contract. These moves go to show how desperate the NFC East club is right now, as Carolina has the postseason in sight.

Fitterer was never capable of running a front office effectively. Thankfully, the Panthers are in much better hands now.