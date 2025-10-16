Former Panthers draft flop just got the career boost no one saw coming

The Carolina Panthers haven't been afraid to dispose of draft picks made by the current or previous regime, who failed to meet the required standards. It's been a long time since this franchise was run with such professionalism, and the progress indicates this strategy is working.

Some players discarded by the Panthers go on to excel elsewhere. Others are struggling to adapt, which is a testament to the organization's inconsistent draft success and personnel management throughout team owner David Tepper's tenure.

One such example has bounced around since his premature departure from the Panthers. However, he's just quietly been given a chance to make a lasting contribution to a team capable of going deep into the postseason.

Former Carolina Panthers draft pick Jammie Robinson joins the Lions

According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, the Detroit Lions have signed Jammie Robinson to a one-year deal. The defensive back was scooped off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad by the NFC North club. It also plugs a hole in their secondary, which is currently decimated by injury problems.

Robinson is no stranger to Panthers fans. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there was quiet optimism around his potential as a rotational safety with the explosiveness to make an impact on special teams.

The former Florida State standout didn't firmly establish himself, and the Panthers waived him shortly before the 2024 campaign concluded. The Arizona Cardinals claimed him, but he didn't do enough to make their 53-man roster this summer. Kansas City came calling after that, and the Lions must be suitably impressed with their respective assessments of the player.

This is a massive opportunity for Robinson. The Lions appear to be a good scheme fit for his skill set. This environment also seems to suit his never-back-down mentality, which is fueled by a larger chip on his shoulder than usual. And if he cannot excel under the motivational guidance of head coach Dan Campbell, the third-year pro might not get another shot.

Carolina had every right to move on from Robinson. He didn't quite fit into their plans, and the emergence of undrafted free agent Demani Richardson pushed him even further down the pecking order. That's not uncommon in the NFL, but if you're good enough and you work hard enough, doors will always open.

Robinson will understand the importance of making a smooth transition, learning the defensive scheme, and seizing the moment when his number is called. If he can do that, the Lions are renowned under Campbell for rewarding this type of effort.

Anything less, and Robinson's stay in Detroit could be short-lived.