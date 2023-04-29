What will Jammie Robinson bring to the Carolina Panthers?
What will Jammie Robinson bring to the Carolina Panthers after the defensive back became their pick at No. 145 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
One of the most memorable NFL Draft processes in recent memory for the Carolina Panthers concluded at No. 145 overall. However, there is still time for general manager Scott Fitterer to trade up using 2024 capital should he wish.
After filling other key needs beforehand, the Panthers spent their final selection on Jammie Robinson. This is a player that looks tailor-made for Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base defense thanks to his versatility, natural instincts, and ability to be around the football consistently.
Carolina Panthers boost secondary options with Jammie Robinson
Boosting the secondary has been an overlooked need for the Panthers throughout the offseason period. But in Robinson, they now have a high-character player who gives maximum effort on every play and can also provide special teams assistance until prominent defensive reps come his way.
Ejiro runs a creative 3-4 base that can feature up to six defensive backs depending on the situation. Robinso's positional versatility could be utilized as a third safety or even nickel cornerback depending on where the coordinator perceives his skill set best suited, which is something that could potentially make an immediate impact on the rotation.
Robinson boasts a high motor that is never found wanting for effort. His top-end speed is not elite by any stretch, but the former Florida State standout is instinctive and a ferocious tackler thanks to aggressiveness and sound technique.
One area where Robinson is found wanting at times is locating the football and in press coverage. What's important for the player and the Panthers is not exposing his flaws on a defense that looks loaded with talent across all three levels.
Having two prominent veterans such as Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell to lean on for advice during his early transition will be a significant asset for Robinson, who needs to enhance his ball production to enhance his chances of a successful NFL career.
If this was the end for Carolina, it's been a decent draft overall. Obviously, the hot topic was Bryce Young at No. 1 overall, but those in power once again placed a high emphasis on athletic intangibles and how they might translate to the next level.
Robinson has this to go along with plenty of experience at the collegiate level. He is also no stranger to the area having played at South Carolina alongside Jaycee Horn before transferring to the Seminoles.
Any remaining holes can be plugged via undrafted free agency. The Panthers also have a substantial amount of salary-cap space remaining if they need an immediate difference-maker from the options available.
In terms of effort, passion, and leaving everything on the field, Robinson should become a fan favorite in no time at all. A mentality that will also go down well within the locker room.