Former Panthers fan favorite just exposed Dan Morgan's biggest offseason error

Questions are starting to emerge about how the Carolina Panthers approached their linebacking corps this offseason. General Manager Dan Morgan is facing increased scrutiny, with one former fan favorite adding further weight to these concerns as Week 3 begins around the league.

The Panthers opted to let Shaq Thompson take his chances elsewhere in free agency. He was an inspirational leader in the locker room and an outstanding performer when on the field. However, some troubling injury issues over the last two years were enough for Morgan to go in a different direction.

That hasn't exactly reaped rewards as yet. The Panthers' defensive second-level tandem of Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace is a weak link. The team has not adequately addressed the loss of veteran starter Josey Jewell, who was released after medical assessments revealed the player was still suffering from concussion symptoms. It's a complete mess, and Morgan will carry the can if things don't improve.

Shaq Thompson proves he's still got some juice left after Carolina Panthers departure

Carolina claimed Maema Njongmeta from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. That indicates Morgan isn't entirely satisfied with how things are currently unfolding. Thompson had no problem piling on more regret.

The Buffalo Bills didn't think Thompson was a lost cause. They signed him to a one-year deal this offseason. They also took things slowly with the former Washington prospect to ensure there were no additional issues from a torn Achilles.

Thompson's time to shine finally came on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. He was hugely influential, coming up with six tackles and one tackle for loss. This didn't go unnoticed by Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, who acknowledged his ex-teammate's contribution on social media.

Shaq T💪🏾 — Jaycee Horn (@jayceehorn_10) September 19, 2025

There is plenty of good football left in Thompson if he gets a better run of luck on the health front. He might not log every rep for the Bills, but he's got the experience and leadership to make a difference.

The Panthers had every right to move on from Thompson. He featured just six times in the two seasons before his departure. What Morgan didn't do was replace him or Jewell effectively enough. And it's quickly becoming his most glaring mistake.

Everything worked out well for Thompson. He left a bottom-feeding franchise and joined the Super Bowl favorites. Staying healthy is key, but there's nothing to suggest he cannot make a lasting contribution when called upon based on this showing.

If that proves to be the case, and Thompson even gets a ring for his efforts, the finger of blame will point squarely at Morgan.

