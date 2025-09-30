Former Panthers star falls into most awkward reunion imaginable

The NFL can throw up some wild scenarios. That's proven to be the case for one former Carolina Panthers wide receiver, who just fell into the most awkward reunion imaginable.

It's been a long time since Robbie Chosen was in Carolina. He looked set for a profitable career with the Panthers after going over 1,000 receiving yards in 2020. He got a one-year extension for his efforts, but things soured quickly once his old college coach, Matt Rhule, was mercilessly fired by team owner David Tepper.

Steve Wilks took charge on an interim basis. The Panthers started to improve, finding a locker room spirit and identity on the field that had been sorely lacking previously. Unfortunately for Chosen, he wasn't included in those plans for long.

Robbie Chosen and Scott Fitterer are working in the same place again after Carolina Panthers exits

Wilks and Chosen famously got into a heated exchange during a game against the Los Angeles Rams. Words were said, and it threatened to boil over beyond that. The wideout was sent to the locker room, and this was the straw that broke the camel's back.

The Panthers traded Chosen to the Arizona Cardinals, not 24 hours later, by Scott Fitterer. He's now in the Washington Commanders' front office after his disastrous tenure in Carolina. As fate would have it, that's now where the receiver also finds himself.

According to Adam Schefter from ESPN, the Commanders have signed Chosen to their practice squad. The NFC East club is currently dealing with a number of troubling injuries across the board. With the wideout tandem of Noah Brown and Terry McLaurin on the shelf, general manager Adam Peters has given the 32-year-old another shot to prove himself.

Whether the Commanders sought Fitterer's counsel before the move is anyone's guess. Carolina's ex-front office leader probably didn't expect to be working in the same place as Chosen again. But desperate times have called for desperate measures.

It remains to be seen whether Chosen has anything left in the tank. He was a dynamic player at the peak of his powers, but it has been a long time since he put together a consistent run of positive performances. The Commanders are depleted, so there could be an opportunity awaiting him, but he must hit the ground running to stand any chance of making an impression.

The NFL is a business, and Chosen's time with the Panthers had come to an end. Still, it could be an awkward situation if the player and Fitterer bump into each other in the hallway.

