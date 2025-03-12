Fresh doubt cast on Carolina Panthers' marquee free-agent addition by NFL analyst

The Carolina Panthers needed to give their safety corps a massive makeover this offseason. Dan Morgan kicked off this project by splashing the cash in free agency on Tre'von Moehrig.

However, one NFL analyst wondered how much this lofty financial commitment would move the needle.

Xavier Woods' three-year stint in Carolina ended after he signed for the Tennessee Titans. Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott won't be back. There's talk of Sam Franklin Jr. getting another extension, but this would be for his special teams prowess rather than anything he's produced on the defensive rotation.

Moehrig represents an immediate upgrade on anything defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had at his disposal in 2024. He's a tone-setting force on the backend with elite run-stopping capabilities closer to the line of scrimmage. He can be found wanting in coverage, but his mentality and instincts make him a potentially dangerous weapon within Carolina's 3-4 schematic concepts.

NFL analyst questioned whether Carolina Panthers got a needle-mover with Tre'von Moehrig

Matt Verderame from Sports Illustrated wasn't entirely convinced. The NFL analyst gave the move a C grade, acknowledging the Panthers had to do something drastic after their woeful defensive efforts last season. He also cast doubt on how much of an impact this will have in the grand scheme of things.

"[Tre'von] Moehrig, 25, spent the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite largely playing on terrible teams, Moehrig was a bright spot for the Silver & Black, totaling six interceptions and 29 passes defensed over that time. While the safety market is exploding, Moehrig’s contract is both large but understandable for general manager Dan Morgan. That said, it’s fair to wonder how much the investment moves Carolina’s needle." Matt Verderame

Nothing has been decided. Moehrig performed well with the Las Vegas Raiders, but this represents a different challenge entirely. He must now justify his lofty price tag after signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the Panthers.

That brings a different set of pressure. Moehrig's mentality and ferocious approach leave reasons for encouragement. At the same time, he must become more reactionary in coverage to provide assurance when the cornerbacks lose a step downfield.

Morgan isn't done with his safety acquisitions. Only Moehrig and undrafted free agent Demani Richardson are under contract currently. Adding another mid-level free agent couldn't be dismissed. There are also some intriguing possibilities available in the 2025 NFL Draft worthy of consideration.

This might be the more realistic outcome given the Panthers have nine picks at their disposal. It's also a lot cheaper, which will intrigue Morgan given how much he committed to Moehrig.

Everyone has an opinion on free agents, their destinations, and whether the moves will bear fruit. But the most important thing from Moehrig's perspective is settling into the scheme, emerging as a leader, and providing improved production within a secondary that has some stability after cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. signed new deals.

That's all the Panthers want. And looking at the team's defensive capitulation last season, the bar isn't exactly high for improvements.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis