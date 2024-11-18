Game by game Carolina Panthers predictions after the 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 13
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked more than capable of retaining the NFC South championship earlier this season. However, their current four-game losing run leaves the team's fortunes hanging by a thread.
This hasn't been a happy contest for the Carolina Panthers in recent seasons. Tom Brady's arrival started a dominant run for the Buccaneers versus their division rivals. Baker Mayfield continued the trend, sticking it to his old employers twice last season.
This will be a special game for head coach Dave Canales. He spent one season as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator before taking the top job in Carolina. He'll know a lot about the opposition. Whether it's enough to turn this rivalry in the Panthers' favor is another matter.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (4-8)
Players should pull hard and give everything they have to ensure Canales emerges from this game with bragging rights. It won't be easy, but the Panthers have a shot if everyone executes their assignments effectively and stud cornerback Jaycee Horn restricts the influence of wide receiver Mike Evans.
Carolina Panthers at Eagles - Week 14
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
This is arguably the toughest test remaining for the Panthers. Going on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles is a tricky proposition at the best of times. Especially when they are in such sensational form.
Nick Sirianni overcame a rocky start to get his team humming. The Eagles have been nothing short of outstanding in recent weeks, racking up six straight victories and assuming control of the NFC East after beating the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.
Running back Saquon Barkley is one of the offseason's best signings after the New York Giants let him test free agency. The wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith remains prolific. They also have an imposing young defense coming of age at the right time.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (4-9)
This looks like a step too far for the Panthers despite their improved form before the bye week. Philadelphia is one of the league's hottest teams right now. Couple this with with navigating the hostile environment Lincoln Financial Field provides, it's not hard to see where the complications could emerge.
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 15
- Date: Sunday, December 15
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Not many thought the Panthers would have a chance in this one before the season. Things look a lot different now.
The Dallas Cowboys are in complete disarray. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones completely fumbled their offseason and it's showing. They are miles off the pace in the NFC and within their division following a disastrous opening to the campaign.
Quarterback Dak Prescott won't play again this season after suffering a serious hamstring tear. The Panthers will be going up against either Cooper Rish or Trey Lance, which shouldn't fill anybody with fear when push comes to shove.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (5-9)
Perhaps the most concerning factor behind Dallas' demise is their soft underbelly on both sides of the football. The Panthers can exploit this by punishing the Cowboys' woeful run defense with a heavy dose of Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks en route to yet another win on home soil.