Game by game Carolina Panthers predictions after the 2024 bye week
Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals - Week 16
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Things seem to be clicking for the Arizona Cardinals after an inconsistent start. They sit atop the NFC West and are the only team in the division with a winning record right now. It's extremely close behind them, so nothing but a strong finish to the campaign will do.
Kyler Murray is injury-free and looking like one of the league's top quarterbacks again. He's got a stable rushing partner alongside him in the backfield - James Conner - who's proving valuable as a physical presence and imposing red-zone threat.
The likes of tight end Trey McBride and rookie first-round wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are a formidable duo. They have some explosive young defenders with veteran safety Budda Baker guiding them. This is a strong challenge for the Carolina Panthers in their final home engagement of the 2024 campaign.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (5-10)
The Panthers aren't without a chance if they control the clock and keep Murray contained in the pocket. But there are too many dangers across the board in Arizona to predict anything other than a loss at this juncture.
Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 17
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
The Panthers finish their regular season engagements with two testing divisional fixtures on the road. First up is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who might be in the playoff picture by this point if head coach Todd Bowles can figure things out during their bye week.
As previously mentioned, the Panthers don't have the best record against the Buccaneers in recent seasons. Changing this narrative and making sure they leave their mark in the NFC South is a bold yet attainable target for Dave Canales. Much will depend on who is under center by this point, but Carolina can go into the game with confidence despite things not going well overall this season.
The Buccaneers have some dangerous playmakers on both sides of the football. They are vulnerable on defense, giving up 264.1 passing yards per game and a tick over 125 rushing yards per contest.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (5-11)
Again, this is a fine-margin situation that could legitimately go either way. A slight preference is for the Buccaneers to maximize their home-field advantage.
Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 18
- Date: TBD
- Time: TBD
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Carolina was no match for the Atlanta Falcons in their first meeting this season. They were easily disposed of at Bank of America Stadium in Week 6, so head coach Dave Canales will be demanding an improved effort to ensure they finish off the campaign on a high.
The Falcons sit atop the NFC South currently. It's far from perfect where Raheem Morris' squad is concerned, so the pressure is all on them if they don't have postseason football wrapped up by this point.
This is something the Panthers can use to their advantage. Playing with a sense of freedom and piling pressure on the Falcons could lead to increased hesitancy depending on the stakes involved. That might be enough to cause an upset and potentially alter Atlanta's trajectory when the playoffs arrive.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (6-11)
It's another losing season under team owner David Tepper's leadership, which is disappointing. But if the Panthers could somehow finish 6-11 after starting the campaign 1-7, it represents an outstanding accomplishment in the circumstances.