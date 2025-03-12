Grading the Carolina Panthers' first ten signings in 2025 free agency

Carolina Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton

The Carolina Panthers were reportedly in the driving seat to land prolific defensive lineman Milton Williams. Someone leaked to league insiders that a deal was close to being finalized. This was to provoke a response and get more money from elsewhere.

It worked. The New England Patriots took the bait, signing Williams to a bumper contract that works out at $26 million per year. It left the Panthers red-faced for forced to pivot. Dan Morgan accomplished this effectively by signing Tershawn Wharton.

Wharton doesn't boast the credentials Williams brings to the table, but he's not a bad consolation prize. The Panthers overpaid, there's no getting away from that, but they always do. That's the tax of being in a small market with a team not on the cusp of contention.

Signing grade: B

If Wharton takes a step forward and benefits from playing opposite Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown on Carolina's 3-4 defensive front, nobody will be complaining about the cost. They'll just be happy to have another valuable contributor in the trenches.

Carolina Panthers re-signed Mike Jackson Sr.

Big changes were coming to the Panthers' defense this offseason. That didn't mean Morgan wasn't going to maintain some semblance of continuity amid wholesale alterations.

Mike Jackson Sr. signed a two-year, $14.5 million extension after impressing more often than not last season. The Panthers had to think quickly when Dane Jackson suffered an injury in the summer. Morgan turned to someone he knew well, striking a trade for the former Seattle Seahawks veteran.

This was a shrewd bit of business from Morgan that cost him nothing more than seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett. Jackson had moments of struggle, but his partnership with Jaycee Horn was one of the very few bright spots to emerge defensively in 2024.

The Panthers saw enough to convince them this partnership could flourish long-term. If those in power also add to their options with someone like Will Johnson via the draft, that would help enormously.

Signing grade: B

Jackson is a good player and a solid pro. There should also be more to come with a full offseason to refine his skills and further familiarize himself with Evero's concepts.

Carolina Panthers signed Sam Martin

The Panthers have a new punter. Johnny Hekker's performance levels were way down the list of problems associated with Carolina in 2024. Unfortunately for the four-time All-Pro, Dan Morgan thought he could get better for perhaps cheaper.

Carolina agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million for Sam Martin. He's 35 years old — the same age as Hekker. He had a much higher percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line last season at 46.3, but he also attempted 19 less on the Buffalo Bills.

Hekker wasn't out of work for long, signing a one-year agreement with the Tennessee Titans to continue his potential Pro Football Hall of Fame career. Martin is a serviceable option, albeit a short-term one at this stage of his playing career.

Signing grade: B-

The Panthers are banking on having some good football left. Martin is a dependable professional with proven credentials. That could be enough to ensure no momentum is lost after Hekker's time with the franchise concluded.