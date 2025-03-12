Grading the Carolina Panthers' first ten signings in 2025 free agency

Carolina Panthers signed Bobby Brown III

One of the most frustrating elements of the Carolina Panthers' defensive demise over the last two years centered on their refusal to acquire a legitimate nose tackle for Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. This position often goes overlooked, but it became glaringly obvious to fans just how important the anchor of the defensive front was.

Shy Tuttle tried his best, but he wasn't suited to the position. The penny finally dropped for the Panthers, signing Bobby Brown III to a three-year, $21 million deal that could rise to $27 million with incentives.

Better late than never.

Brown does a lot of the dirty work. He clogs up space for others to do damage. He absorbs double-teams effectively and is a formidable presence to move off the block. Simply put, he's exactly the sort of player Carolina's been craving.

Signing grade: A

If there was ever a sign that the Panthers were serious about enhancing their defense, this is it. Hopefully, Brown's previous connection to Evero will smooth the transition into a different environment.

Carolina Panthers signed Patrick Jones II

Finding some help on the edge was another big requirement for the Panthers. Many thought Morgan might wait until the draft if he couldn't land a marquee name like Josh Sweat. As it turned out, the general manager found some middle ground.

The Panthers confirmed the signing of Patrick Jones II following his four-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings. He's been a solid if not spectacular performer throughout his career, but the player's seven sacks within Brian Flores' blitz-happy defense in 2024 represented a step in the right direction.

Jones might never be an elite pass-rusher, which is fine. One area where the former Pittsburgh standout excels is against the run. He sets a clean edge and is technically sound enough to anticipate where the runner is going and use his leverage in pursuit of the ball carrier.

Signing grade: B

The Panthers have Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, so Jones could be a key rotational piece rather than a starter. He's an instant upgrade in that sense, but it shouldn't prevent Morgan from finding another prolific prospect via the college ranks at some stage.

Carolina Panthers signed Tre'von Moehrig

The Panthers had to sure-up their safety corps at the earliest possible opportunity. With only undrafted free agent Demani Richardson under contract in 2025, Morgan had to be aggressive in pursuit of reinforcements.

Going down the draft route is almost guaranteed. Considering the need to make immediate improvements after a woeful campaign, the Panthers also shelled out for one of the top safeties on the market.

Tre'von Moehrig penned a three-year, $51 million contract to prise him from the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Ironically, he was replaced by former Carolina star Jeremy Chinn, who surprisingly wasn't given an extension by the Washington Commanders after a standout year.

Moehrig is a tone-setter on the backend. He's a dominant run defender capable of being instinctive, physical, and explosive. There are some deficiencies in coverage, but the second-round pick out of TCU looks like a good scheme fit all things considered.

Signing grade: B+

Much more is needed if the Panthers want their safety room to become an area of strength. But Moehrig gets them a lot closer to that objective.