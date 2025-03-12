Grading the Carolina Panthers' first ten signings in 2025 free agency

Carolina Panthers re-signed Jaycee Horn

Jaycee Horn silenced his doubters in the best possible way in 2024. Dan Morgan recognized his importance to the Carolina Panthers by working out a contract extension ahead of time.

As expected, the Panthers had to pay a premium to keep one of the league's most prolific cornerbacks around long term.

Horn signed a four-year, $100 million extension with $70 million guaranteed. That makes him the league's highest-paid cornerback, but the Panthers probably saved themselves some cash in the long run.

The price is only going up with Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. looking to get paid shortly. There is some mild risk attached considering Horn's overall injury history, but his production last season more than warranted a substantial commitment from the Panthers.

Signing grade: A+

Morgan is keen to reward those drafted by the Panthers who prove their worth. He's done it with Derrick Brown, Chuba Hubbard, and now Horn. He's a cornerstone piece, so this was an absolute no-brainer with mutual benefits attached.

Carolina Panthers re-signed Austin Corbett

The Panthers' offensive line represents a genuine positive to build around last season. Morgan invested heavily in the personnel, which had the desired effect. Keeping continuity was high on Carolina's list of objectives this offseason.

Cade Mays was given a restricted free-agent tender after the former sixth-round selection performed well when introduced into the starting lineup. Austin Corbett also got another one-year deal despite suffering more injury issues in 2024.

Corbett made a superb transition to the offensive line anchor role alongside Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. His experience and pre-snap communication became a tremendous asset. This momentum came to an abrupt halt with a torn bicep that ruled him out for the entire campaign.

Signing grade: B+

What this means for the dynamic between Corbett and Mays this offseason is anyone's guess. The Panthers could implement a competition for the starting role, but it would be surprising if the Nevada product wasn't in the driving seat despite his health complications over the last three years.

Carolina Panthers re-signed Tommy Tremble

The Panthers were reportedly willing to let Tommy Tremble test the market to see what the value would be. But after some quick reflection, Morgan took decisive action to ensure things didn't come to that.

Carolina gave Tremble a two-year, $10.5 million contract with a $4 million signing bonus and $8 million guaranteed. This was somewhat surprising considering he hasn't truly established himself as yet, but the Panthers believe the athletically gifted tight end has something more to give.

Tremble is an exceptional blocker. With Ian Thomas departing the Panthers after giving a minimal at best contribution over the last two seasons, keeping the Notre Dame product around has benefits. Ja'Tavion Sanders is around to provide a pass-catching asset. Another dynamic presence, potentially via the draft, would round off this unit nicely.

Signing grade: B

There's no doubt Tremble still has a lot to prove. But the Panthers aren't willing to give up on the player just yet.

