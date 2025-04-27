Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2025 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers drafted Trevor Etienne

Running Back | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 114

The Carolina Panthers needed to find another running back. It wasn't an urgent need, but Dave Canales' intent to set the tone on the ground warranted another intriguing option capable of generating reps immediately.

Chuba Hubbard and free-agent signing Rico Dowdle will shoulder the load. With Jonathon Brooks on the shelf with a torn ACL for most, if not all, of 2025, the Panthers took drastic action. And with running backs flying off the board to start Day 3, they did it sooner rather than later.

Morgan wasn't going to sit on his hands for fear of missing out entirely. Trevor Etienne was the guy at No. 114 overall, whose brother made instant NFL waves with the Jacksonville Jaguars, albeit from a much loftier draft status.

The former Georgia standout could have gone higher too had it not been for some frustrating injuries. Although that's stunted his progress somewhat, his on-field flashes and gradual impact in the passing game when targets come his way could be of use to the Panthers next season.

Draft grade: B

Just how the running back situation evolves when Brooks comes back into the fold is anyone's guess. What's important for Etienne is firmly establishing himself and leaving no doubt regarding his long-term outlook.

Carolina Panthers drafted Lathan Ransom

Safety | Ohio State Buckeyes

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 122

Adding tone-setters to the defense was high on Dan Morgan's list of priorities this offseason. The Panthers were too soft last time around en route to an embarrassing campaign. Credit to the front office leader for giving this subpar group the attention it deserved.

After the Panthers double-dipped at the edge rushing spot on Day 2, it didn't take long for additional defensive reinforcements to arrive on Day 3. And this time, it was the safety corps that got an injection of energy that was missing more often than not in 2024.

Dave Canales could barely contain his excitement when Lathan Ransom was still available at No. 122 overall. It's not hard to see why the former Ohio State prospect was coveted by those in power.

Ransom is ultra-aggressive. He plays every down like it's his last, bringing urgency and physicality in equal measure. Becoming more disciplined against the run would be wise, but there is a considerable amount to work with here.

Draft grade: B+

It's another player with extensive college experience, even though there are some medical red flags. Ransom alleviated those fears during the Buckeyes' run to the college football national championship, so there's a lot to like about his fit on the rotation and special teams as a rookie.