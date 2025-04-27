Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2025 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers drafted Cam Jackson

Defensive Line | Florida Gators

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 140

Beefing up the trenches didn't stop just because the Carolina Panthers spent lavish sums on Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton in free agency. Not when Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front was devoid of any legitimate depth during a campaign that will live long in the memory for all the wrong reasons.

Things look much better now. And there is plenty to like about the physical tools Cam Jackson brings to the table.

Jackson is a huge presence. He's a brute force against the run, displaying an almost immovable core base and violent hands to shed blocks. He's not the best pass-rusher and might be a two-down lineman in the pros, but it can only help a unit that coughed up more than 3,000 yards on the ground last season.

Draft grade: B-

This is a boom or bust pick. The Panthers will give Jackson time to hone some technical flaws. But adding him to short-yardage situations as another imposing body wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Carolina Panthers drafted Mitchell Evans

Tight End | Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 163

The Panthers had to find another tight end to go along with Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Dan Morgan resisted the urge to take one of the blue-chip prospects early, opting to wait in pursuit of finding some value on Day 3 instead.

Mitchell Evans represents exactly that. The Notre Dame graduate isn't a flashy player. He's not typically explosive and struggles to gain extra yards when contact arrives. However, he does the fundamentals well and is a decent option over short-to-intermediate routes in the passing game.

The numbers in college aren't exactly jaw-dropping, but Evans is dependable. He'll never be able to stretch the field, so the Panthers should utilize him more as a possession-type who can also emerge as a red-zone threat.

Grade grade: A

This was one of my favorite picks. Don't be surprised if Evans starts rising the depth chart quickly if he leaves an early impression.

Carolina Panthers drafted Jimmy Horn Jr.

Wide Receiver | Colorado Buffaloes

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 208

Bryce Young started the draft by getting another weapon in the passing game. He ended it by welcoming another wide receiver into the mix.

The Panthers took Jimmy Horn Jr. at No. 208 overall. He's not the typical physical presence Dave Canales looks for, but it provides more schematic variety into the mix. And he comes highly recommended after a solid if not spectacular college career.

Horn projects as a slot specialist with the scope to be moved around to exploit mismatches. Spending as much time with Adam Thielen as possible should be an immediate objective for the rookie. Learning from one of the league's most accomplished route runners is the best way to make quick strides.

Draft grade: B+

If the Panthers find ways to maximize Horn's fluid moves and change of direction prowess without him getting jammed up at the line, this could be a high-value selection to conclude what was a fantastic draft from Carolina's perspective.

