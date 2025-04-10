Grading the latest five Carolina Panthers moves including Colin Granger signing

Carolina Panthers re-signed Nick Scott

The Carolina Panthers had to make significant alterations to their safety corps this offseason. Dan Morgan made a solid enough start with the signing of Tre'von Moehrig, but much more is needed. Fortunately, the general manager has nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to find another talented prospect capable of making an impression.

There was one surprising move to those on the outside looking in. The Panthers re-signed Nick Scott to a one-year deal despite an underwhelming first campaign with the squad. Reports suggested he's viewed as a special-teams ace within the building, although there wasn't much to justify this notion from a production standpoint.

Scott reunited with Ejiro Evero last spring. He was coming off a down year with the Cincinnati Bengals, but hopes were high that this previously productive relationship could bear fruit.

That didn't materialize. Scott struggled when given defensive rotation responsibilities. He dealt with injuries and never looked capable of making a lasting contribution. Most fans thought he'd be moved on with little fanfare attached, but the decision-makers had other ideas.

Move grade: C-

Perhaps Scott will become the special-teams sensation the Panthers believe he is. But make no mistake, the jury is still out.

Carolina Panthers re-signed Raheem Blackshear

The Panthers made some slight tweaks to their running back options this offseason. Miles Sanders was released after an underwhelming two years with the franchise. Rico Dowdle's arrival from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency comes with significant intrigue attached as he looks to form a potential one-two punch with Chuba Hubbard.

Jonathon Brooks is set to miss the 2025 campaign after a second torn ACL on the same knee he injured at Texas. The Panthers could add another pass-catching presence in the draft to complement what Hubbard and Dowdle bring to the table. Dan Morgan hedged his bets by bringing back Raheem Blackshear on a one-year deal.

Blackshear didn't impact the offensive rotation much in 2024, accumulating just 15 carries for 80 rushing yards. The former undrafted free agent got much more work in the kick return game, generating 1,016 all-purpose yards in this critical discipline.

This new deal doesn't come with any guarantees. Blackshear faces a fight to make the 53-man roster, but he's getting a shot. That's all any player on the fringes can ask for.

Move grade: B

What comes next is down to Blackshear. However, his sizable task becomes even more difficult if the Panthers add another running back or wide receiver with kick return capabilities during the draft.