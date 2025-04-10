Grading the latest five Carolina Panthers moves including Colin Granger signing

Carolina Panthers signed Colin Granger

The Carolina Panthers haven't done much to help quarterback Bryce Young this offseason in terms of incomings. Dan Morgan kept the offensive line intact and signed running back Rico Dowdle, but his primary focus centered on rectifying the team's glaring defensive holes.

That was the right call to make. Carolina's defense was woefully inept last time around. Morgan had to make the roster more balanced, which placed more pressure on Young and raised the urgency of his fledgling players at the skill positions to make the improvements needed.

Morgan made an unconventional move just before the draft. Colin Granger, a college basketball player with no genuine football experience, signed a contract with the Panthers. There was reported interest from other teams, but he chose Carolina to begin his NFL journey.

Granger is a 6-foot-9 center with some decent athleticism. This is going to be a work in progress, to put it mildly. There's almost no chance he'll make the roster given his lack of football acumen. However, the Panthers see something in the tight end that could potentially be molded into something more.

Move grade: C-

This isn't going to move the needle. If Granger makes it through the summer and onto the practice squad, he can consider that a monumental achievement.

Carolina Panthers let Sam Franklin Jr. walk

Sam Franklin Jr. emerged from an undrafted free agent to a core part of the Panthers' plans. The safety might not have offered much on the defensive rotation, but his special-teams production was nothing short of exemplary right out of the gate.

Franklin was one of very few Matt Rhule college players who made any contribution to the Panthers. He carved out a fantastic niche for himself as a special teams gunner, emerging into one of the league's best in this key discipline.

There were times when Franklin took his competitive streak too far. He's never been one to back down from verbal conflict and isn't a walkover despite Carolina's lack of on-field success. His enthusiastic approach and inner fire impressed head coach Dave Canales last offseason. Most fans thought he'd get another deal at some stage.

That didn't materialize. Franklin was allowed to walk, signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. It leaves a gaping hole on special teams, but this also gives Demani Richardson a supreme vote of confidence entering Year 2 of his professional career.

Move grade: B

Franklin's energy and special-teams prowess will be missed. But the Panthers believe they have replacements on the squad (or coming via the draft) who can plug the gap with minimal fuss.

