Grading the latest five Carolina Panthers' signings in 2025 free agency

Carolina Panthers signed Christian Rozeboom

Letting Shaq Thompson take his chances elsewhere following a decade-long tenure with the Carolina Panthers was a tough decision. The veteran linebacker meant a great deal to the organization on and off the field. Unfortunately, the recent injury history left Dan Morgan with no option other than to go in a different direction.

This is another symbol of the past gone as Morgan builds for a brighter future. Finding a replacement from the veteran pool was key. And not for the first time, Ejiro Evero likely recommended someone he knows from an old place of employment.

Christian Rozeboom and Evero worked together during their time with the Los Angeles Rams. The second-level presence comes into the franchise on the back of a career year, gaining 135 tackles and benefitting greatly from increased responsibilities. But he isn't perfect.

Rozeboom tends to struggle with changes in direction and doesn't offer much from a pass-rushing standpoint. However, it gives the Panthers an insurance policy if Morgan looks elsewhere in the draft or Trevin Wallace cannot make the required improvements in Year 2 of his professional career.

Signing grade: B

This is a solid if not spectacular signing. Not many of Evero's previous associates have excelled in Carolina. Hopefully, Rozeboom and nose tackle Bobby Brown III can buck this trend.

Carolina Panthers signed Rico Dowdle

Releasing Miles Sanders was almost a foregone conclusion. The veteran running back came into the Panthers with a big reputation and failed to meet expectations. After his representatives and Brandt Tilis couldn't reach a compromise regarding a pay cut, he was swiftly moved on.

Sanders wasn't out of work for long, signing a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. As it turned out, the man he's replacing was acquired by the Panthers to negate his enforced departure.

The Panthers confirmed the signing of Rico Dowdle on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $6.25 million with incentives. This provides the ground game with a legitimate one-two punch. Something that will make Bryce Young's life easier and also take some pressure off Chuba Hubbard for good measure.

Dowdle is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing campaign with the Cowboys. He emerged as a decent pass-catching asset out of the backfield and boasts game-breaking capabilities when afforded enough space. The Panthers' dominant offensive line is more than capable of providing that.

Signing grade: A

This is a win-win for everybody. It provides Dowdle with another chance to showcase his ability in pursuit of a longer-term commitment in 2026. For the Panthers, it's an outstanding addition that doesn't diminish their hope for Jonathon Brooks once he returns from another torn ACL.