How to listen to Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 16 game on the radio

After another season that promised much and delivered very little, the Carolina Panthers conclude their 2024 home engagements this weekend. Head coach Dave Canales will be demanding nothing but maximum effort despite his squad playing for nothing much other than pride.

The Arizona Cardinals have much more at stake. They have defied expectations this season to find themselves firmly in the playoff picture. They need a strong finish and for other results to go their way, but it's a sign that things are heading in the right direction in the second year under head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Carolina's future is less certain. Team owner David Tepper is willing to give the project time, which is something. There's been some progress — the five games before their beatdown by the Dallas Cowboys is proof of that — but there is a lot of hard work ahead to strengthen this talent-devoid roster during the offseason.

Some fans are more concerned about how a strong finish to the campaign could jeopardize their chances of a top-end selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. That won't bother Canales, who must install a winning mentality across his team and gain some semblance of respectability from the season's efforts.

Can the Panthers play the role of spoiler and send their long-suffering support home with some added festive cheer? Or will the Cardinals' potent rushing attack led by quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Coner prove too much for Carolina to overcome?

Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers game details

Date: Sunday, December 22

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

TV channel: FOX

The Panthers are languishing at 3-11 this season. However, they can take confidence from the fact they've got an outstanding record against the Cardinals since their NFL introduction three decades ago.

Carolina holds a 14-6 all-time advantage versus Arizona. The Panthers have won four of the last five meetings, although they did come unstuck during their last meeting en route to a 26-16 reverse on home soil.

How to listen to Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers on the radio

Anyone unable to view the contest live on FOX or other streaming services can keep up to date with developments on the radio. The Carolina Panthers Radio Network has you covered, providing comprehensive coverage throughout the day and of the game itself.

WRFX 99.7 The Fox is the flagship station for the Panthers in 2024 and will also be covering the game.

This starts around three hours before kickoff as Jim Szoke hosts the pregame show. Anish Shroff will be in charge of play-by-play duties, which includes analysis from former Panthers such as Jake Delhomme and Luke Kuechly on the big moments as they happen.

There is also a postgame show. This contains interviews with coaches and players as well as an analysis of what transpired on the Bank of America Stadium turf.

A full list of affiliate stations can be found here.

