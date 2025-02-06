Ian Thomas and 4 Carolina Panthers players who won't be missed in 2025

DeShawn Williams - Carolina Panthers DL

The Carolina Panthers' defense was an embarrassment for the most part in 2024. Ejiro Evero didn't have the personnel or depth to implement his 3-4 base scheme effectively. Dan Morgan also acknowledged that fact, which was the primary reason why the defensive coordinator got a reprieve.

Aside from one or two who performed above expectations, it was an abomination. Injuries capitulated whatever chance they had of staying competitive. They gave the most points in league history over a single season. Their defensive front couldn't stop anybody en route to conceding 179.8 rushing yards per game.

Evero's 3-4 front was always outmatched. Losing Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown after one game wasn't ideal. Those tasked with stepping into the breach just weren't up to the required standard.

Such was the poor quality, that Evero had no option other than to reunite with DeShawn Williams. He was initially moved on after an underwhelming first year in Carolina. Desperate times saw the former undrafted free agent play 12 games, start one, and accumulate 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Williams couldn't meet even modest expectations. His 41.3 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 178th out of 219 qualifying interior defensive linemen. He looked a yard off the pace and couldn't generate any positive momentum.

The Panthers need to invest heavily in their defense this offseason. Those plans shouldn't include Williams.

Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S

Ejiro Evero got a consolation prize when Dan Morgan opted to transition his substantial investments onto the offensive side of the football. The progressive defensive coordinator got the chance to reunite with several players he'd worked with previously. Something that provided him with scheme familiarity if nothing else.

Nick Scott was one of them. The safety didn't have the best 2023 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Evero thought he could rekindle the magic from within. Unfortunately, this didn't go according to plan.

Scott looked devoid of confidence almost from the moment he stepped onto the field. There were deficiencies in coverage and his support against the run was almost non-existent. He went to injured reserve midway through the campaign to further compound his misery.

When the former seventh-round selection was healthy enough to feature, there was no confidence left. Scott was excluded from the defensive rotation and limited to special teams involvement down the stretch. This was a sad end to what should be a brief stint in Carolina.

The Panthers should revamp their safety corps this offseason. Scott is out of contract with almost no chance of returning. Whether this signals the end of his NFL journey after six seasons is up for debate.