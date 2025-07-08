It's not even training camp but Panthers look ready to send one veteran packing

The Carolina Panthers had some improved play late last season, and they made a ton of moves this offseason that they believe will help the team continue moving in the right direction. However, after making so many additions to the roster, the team will soon have to think about who it wants to remove, as everyone will soon return for training camp.

One position group that will surely see cuts after training camp is the wide receiver unit. The Panthers knew they needed more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, so they went and got him some. However, one of the team’s earlier acquisitions could be on his way out the door since Carolina added several more wideouts after him.

Veteran receiver Brycen Tremayne, who the team signed in February, could already be on the roster bubble before training camp even starts.

Brycen Tremayne could be the odd man out in Panthers crowded receiver room

Tremayne joined the Washington Commanders after going undrafted in 2023, and spent the last two seasons on Washington’s practice squad. He signed with Carolina this offseason, hoping for an opportunity to carve out a role in what was a wide open receiver room. While Tremayne will have that opportunity when camp starts, he will be facing a lot of competition.

After signing Tremayne in February, the Panthers reworked Adam Thielen’s deal to keep him around, signed veteran Hunter Renfrow, and drafted Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. That’s all in addition to promising wideouts Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker returning. With all of those guys added to the wide receiver room, Brycen Tremayne‘s chances of making the roster are seemingly slim.

However, that will all ultimately be decided in training camp. If Tremayne can put together a strong camp, he could prove he deserves to be on the active roster. If not, he could be looking at another year on the practice squad.

