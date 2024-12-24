Ja'Tavion Sanders and 4 Panthers playing their way into the team's long-term plans

There hasn't been much for the Carolina Panthers to celebrate this season. They have four victories and confirmed another losing season long ago. And yet, fans are more optimistic about the future than ever.

Head coach Dave Canales is starting to see the fruits of his labor. There's a large enough sample size to suggest the Panthers are heading on the right path. The last seven games are proof of that without counting the home hammering they received from the Dallas Cowboys.

Slowly but surely, things are coming together. It's nowhere near the level typically associated with contending teams around the league, but it's a start. More importantly, team owner David Tepper seems happy enough and is willing to give the project time to evolve at long last.

Canales knows the hard work is just getting started. Big changes could be coming to the playing personnel once again this offseason. However, several players have performed well enough to be considered pieces of the puzzle in 2025 and potentially beyond.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers playing their way into the team's long-term plans. We'll start with promising rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Carolina Panthers playing their way into the team's long-term plans beyond 2024

Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE

The Carolina Panthers acted swiftly to end Ja'Tavion Sanders' draft slide to kickoff Day 3 of the festivities. They thought there was enough athletic upside to potentially feature prominently over time. The rookie tight end had other ideas.

When Sanders got the opportunity to establish himself in the passing game immediately, he wasn't going to waste it. His body control and vice-like grip catching the football made him a difficult position to overcome. The former Texas star developed some encouraging chemistry with both Andy Dalton and Bryce Young en route to the most receiving yards by any Panthers tight end since Greg Olsen.

Sanders hasn't been involved much over the last three games. This has nothing to do with any regression. The Panthers are simply erring on the side of caution following a neck issue suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first-year pro has the athleticism to be a long-term asset. Once Sanders refines his route-running further, he could become a core foundational piece to build around.