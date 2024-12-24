Ja'Tavion Sanders and 4 Panthers playing their way into the team's long-term plans

Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S

The sample size is relatively small compared to others. Despite that, Demani Richardson's exceptional performances when called upon have been a pleasant surprise for the Carolina Panthers.

Nothing much was expected of the undrafted free agent when he joined the ranks. Richardson's been brought along gradually and bided his time. When his number got called by defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the physical safety was ready.

Richardson was thrust into the limelight earlier this season when injuries hit the backend. He led the team in tackles for two straight games and flashed enormous promise, excelling against the run and making an impact in coverage despite his lack of legitimate NFL experience.

Jordan Fuller's regression saw Evero go back to the former Texas A&M standout in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran was a healthy scratch and should be moved on when his contract expires next spring. This was the right call.

What followed was another accomplished display. Richardson looks more assured from a positional sense and secured the first interception of his professional career from Kyler Murray. There's a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but the defensive back looks capable of carving out a productive career for himself in Carolina.

Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB/KR

The Panthers have some problems to solve in their running back room this offseason. Chuba Hubbard is the lead man after a phenomenal campaign worthy of Pro Bowl consideration. All bets are off aside from that.

Miles Sanders looks like a salary-cap-cut candidate after another underwhelming year blighted by injury. Second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks tore the same ACL he spent a year rehabilitating and might not feature again in 2026. That means a contingency plan must be implemented by Dan Morgan and his front-office staff when the recruitment period commences.

Raheem Blackshear's future is also in some doubt. However, the dynamic playmaker carved out a decent niche for himself as a kick returner this season, improving his chances of an extended stay.

Blackshear demonstrates outstanding vision and explosiveness in the return game. He ranks No. 2 in kick return yards despite missing one game. The former undrafted free agent ranks 11th in average kick return yards despite leading the league in attempts.

That's the sort of production Morgan should reward. Especially considering how the return game's importance has grown following the new kickoff rules.