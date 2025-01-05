Jadeveon Clowney takes savage swipe at Falcons fans as playoff quest falls short

As it turned out, the result didn't matter. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did their part by beating the New Orleans Saints to clinch the NFC South once again. Nothing the Atlanta Falcons could accomplish in Week 18 would compensate.

Still, it was nice to see the Carolina Panthers leaving no doubt about their rival's playoff-chasing misery.

The Panthers weren't going to roll over. Head coach Dave Canales wanted a positive response from his players after an embarrassing capitulation in Week 17 at the Buccaneers. He got it and more en route to a final-day triumph in overtime.

Officially eliminating the Falcons from postseason consideration only sweetened the pot.

Big things were expected from the Falcons this season. They had an abundance of talent on both sides of the football and spent lavish sums on veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to get over the hump. What followed was another campaign of underachievement and a second-place finish within the division.

Carolina hasn't had much to cheer this season. Canales has overseen some encouraging growth over the second half of 2024, which is a solid foundation to build. They've also ended the playoff hopes of two teams in relatively quick succession. That's no mean feat in troubling circumstances.

Jadeveon Clowney taunts Falcons fans after Carolina Panthers triumph

Players were savoring the moment after the clash. Veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney wasted no time in taking savage swipes at Falcons fans in the stands walking off the field, taunting them about going on vacation at the same time and he'll see them there.

This is objectively hilarious. There is no love lost between the Panthers and the Falcons. Carolina has also been the NFC South's laughingstock throughout David Tepper's ownership. It's taken a while, but the tide is slowly turning.

Providing general manager Dan Morgan makes the right acquisitions this offseason and quarterback Bryce Young continues his encouraging recent progress, the Panthers are going to be a tough out in 2025. Many are already tipping them to be a dark horse wildcard team, which represents a refreshing change of pace after experiencing nothing but ridicule and abject misery in recent years.

Rubbing salt into the Falcons' wounds is a good way to end the campaign. Fans have some bragging rights at long last. The future is looking brighter than ever. There is stability heading into the offseason for the first time in a while. A lot of hard work remains, but the Panthers are on the right path.

More importantly, they have their swagger back. Clowney's reaction after disposing of the Falcons is proof positive of that.

