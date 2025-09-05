Jaguars' signing could embarrass Panthers in Week 1 if they’re not ready

The Carolina Panthers must be at their best to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. And they better have a concise game plan to stop what could be a high-octane offense led by new head coach Liam Coen.

All the hype centers on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. However, the Panthers could get embarrassed by a new arrival to the AFC South club this offseason if they are not prepared effectively.

Dyami Brown is probably way down the list of potential dangers on Ejiro Evero's mind. The wide receiver hasn't exactly been the model of consistency since entering the league as a third-round pick out of North Carolina, but there were signs last season that he's finally starting to put everything together.

Carolina Panthers must have a plan in place for resurgent WR Dyami Brown

The Washington Commanders thrust Brown into a more prominent role at the business end of the campaign. Noah Brown suffered a season-ending internal issue that required kidney surgery, which gave the overlooked wideout a chance to flourish in his absence.

Aside from a few mistakes, it was relatively pleasing. Brown grew as a pass-catcher and showed his ability to stretch the field. He comfortably reached career highs in receptions and receiving yards, which was swiftly followed by 224 yards and one touchdown during Washington's memorable playoff run to the NFC Championship game.

A costly fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles left a sour taste in the mouth, but it didn't put off the Jaguars from giving him a one-year deal with $9.5 million guaranteed. Brown figures to be behind Thomas and Hunter in the pecking order, but these two prolific young performers should leave the free-agent signing with multiple one-on-one opportunities to do damage.

Much will depend on whether Horn shadows Thomas. Evero's been reluctant to move his most accomplished corner around the field, which means the Jaguars need to scheme around the Pro Bowler. If that leaves Brown playing the role of decoy on Horn's side, he's not going to factor much. But if the Panthers key in on the top receiving duo in Jacksonville, opportunities should be plentiful.

Brown's exceptional offseason led some Jaguars reporters to wonder if a true breakout season could be in the offing. That's a lot to ask of someone who's almost always flattered to deceive throughout his NFL journey, but it's not impossible by any stretch of the imagination.

Either way, the Panthers must have a plan in place for Brown, too. Otherwise, the potential complications could be severe.

