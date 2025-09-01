Early odds and bold prediction for Panthers' Week 1 showdown at Jaguars

After another dramatic offseason with plenty of significant changes, the Carolina Panthers finally have competitive football on their immediate agenda. And first up for head coach Dave Canales' squad is a difficult yet winnable trip to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Canales is supremely confident that his squad can make some noise in 2025. The improvements last season and the new additions over Dan Morgan's second recruitment period should make them more competitive. It remains a precarious situation, but getting off to a positive start could provide the springboard needed to excel later in the campaign.

The Jaguars also harbor loftier ambitions. It's a make-or-break year for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the addition of No. 2 pick Travis Hunter brings an extra sense of intrigue. What's important for the Panthers is ignoring the outside noise and focusing on what they can control.

Be fundamentally sound, execute effectively, and everything should take care of itself.

Carolina Panthers' early odds for Week 1 at the Jaguars

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at the Jaguars in Week 1. This is available at -110 on both sides of the current line (bet $110 to win $100).

Anyone brave enough to wager on the Panthers' money line can get tempting odds of +134 (bet $100 to win $134). The Jaguars are slightly favored to get their regular-season campaign off on the right foot at -158 (bet $158 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting an entertaining contest at EverBank Stadium to start the campaign. This is reflected in the over/under, which is set at 46.5 points right now.

Over 46.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)

Under 46.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers' bold prediction for Week 1 at the Jaguars

Carolina Panthers dig deep to secure 10-point victory.

Much will depend on the injuries to players like Ikem Ekwonu and Damien Lewis, but the Panthers should feel quietly confident about getting their 2025 exploits off on the right foot.

The Jaguars haven't exactly been a beacon of positivity or consistency in recent years. They are also embarking on their first regular-season game under new head coach Liam Coen, so the Panthers might be able to take advantage of a few potential teething problems when push comes to shove.

If quarterback Bryce Young can continue his ascent, and the defensive reinforcements bring the required improvements, the Panthers could easily come away from their Week 1 game with a morale-boosting triumph on the road.

