Jalen Coker and 4 Panthers who must get more reps after the 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
It might seem unusual for Bryce Young to be on this list. The quarterback has played a ton since becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, fans will be all too aware of his precarious situation currently.
Young got a rude awakening earlier this season when head coach Dave Canales benched the signal-caller after his lackluster showing against the Los Angeles Chargers. This led to speculation about a potential trade before the deadline and talk of him being the biggest NFL Draft bust in league history. Not exactly ideal considering the Carolina Panthers' substantial investment in the Heisman Trophy winner.
This provoked a strong response from Young. He worked hard on improving his craft and seized the moment when his next opportunity arose. There are notable improvements in his production and poise since being reinstalled as the starter. And yet, Canales remains noncommittal.
It's time for Canales to drop the week-to-week act and give Young the added confidence of the starting gig throughout Carolina's remaining regular-season engagements.
Andy Dalton offers no hope for the long term. Putting him back in at the expense of Young wouldn't go down well with fans. It would also capitulate the relationship between the former Alabama star and his head coach.
Play Young for the next seven games and take it from there. It's not that difficult.
Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S
Demani Richardson was a breath of fresh air when he came into the starting lineup. The Panthers didn't have much choice after their safety room quickly became decimated by injuries. Those in power must have been thrilled at how easily the undrafted free agent adjusted to a high-pressure situation.
Richardson led the Panthers in tackles over his two starts. There was a willingness to be around the football consistently. His aggression to the contact point was notable. Although the player has some deficiencies to solve, Ejiro Evero's staff has something to work with that's for sure.
With the Panthers playing for nothing more than pride after their bye week, getting a prolonged look at Richardson is something to consider. Evero probably feels more comfortable with the veteran tandem of Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller. At the same time, planning for the future is critical.
Woods and Fuller are out of contract next spring. Both might not return, so the Panthers must see what they have in Richardson before deciding on their chosen path during the 2025 recruitment period.