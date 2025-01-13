Jalen Coker and 4 Panthers who proved they deserve a bigger role in 2025

It took a while to get going, but the Carolina Panthers showed signs of life under head coach Dave Canales. That represents a solid foundation to build if more improvements to the playing personnel arrive throughout the offseason.

Canales had to rely a lot on his younger players amid ongoing injury complications. Some thrived with increased responsibilities while others floundered. This will give Dan Morgan and others in prominent leadership positions behind the scenes plenty of food for thought during their assessments in the coming weeks.

Throwing them in at the deep end represented a sink-or-swim environment. It wasn't perfect, but the Panthers can feel enthused by the resolve shown in the face of severe adversity. This was also enough for team owner David Tepper to stand pat and provide some much-needed stability where once there was nothing but dysfunction.

There aren't many guarantees where the Panthers are concerned, but the project implemented by Morgan and Canales seems to be on track. And those who came to the fore ahead of time are going to be far better off for the experience.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who proved they deserve a bigger role in 2025. We'll start with wide receiver Jalen Coker.

Carolina Panthers players who proved they deserve a bigger role in 2025

Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR

There were a few feel-good stories from the Carolina Panthers' season in 2024. The emergence of Jalen Coker was right up there with the very best.

Coker was quickly snapped up after failing to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft. He did enough to make Carolina's initial 53-man roster before being removed for waiver acquisitions. The former Holy Cross standout landed back on the practice squad to continue his development and wait for a chance.

When the rookie pass-catcher's number was called, he stepped up in the best possible way. Coker's assured route-running, ability to bring the football in effortlessly, and surprising speed to stretch the field provided a spark to Carolina's passing attack that was sorely lacking.

He outshone first-round pick Xavier Legette constantly. Had Coker not gotten injured midway through the campaign, there's no telling what the wideout could have accomplished.

Coker brought in 69.6 percent of his targets for 478 receiving yards and two touchdowns from 11 games — four of which he started. The Panthers will strengthen their wide receiver options this offseason at some stage. But make no mistake, the first-year-pro has proven his importance with the promise of more to come with additional polish.