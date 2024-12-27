Jaycee Horn and 3 Panthers with the most to gain over final two games of 2024

We’ve reached the penultimate game of another turbulent season for the Carolina Panthers. In the first season of the Dave Canales era, we’ve seen the inevitable ups and downs that come with a first-year head coach.

Since Bryce Young's reintroduction into the starting lineup, the Panthers finally have a clear plan for the future and some semblance of positivity for the first time under David Tepper's ownership. Despite the improvement, this is another losing season for Carolina — par for the course in recent years.

The team has little to play for besides pride, but there are still some interesting caveats for individual players as the Panthers close the year out with back-to-back divisional clashes. Carolina has the chance to play playoff spoiler versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons as they did with the Arizona Cardinals.

This will be an important offseason for Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. They are trying to steer the ship to calmer waters, and another strong recruitment period will only help their chances.

For several players on the roster, this final two-game stretch is an opportunity to prove to the new regime that they should be kept around. Here are four players with the most to gain over the final two contests of the season.

Carolina Panthers players with most to gain over the final two games of 2024

Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL

It's been a season of ups and downs for Cade Mays. The former Tennessee star was initially cut and spent some time on the New York Giants practice squad before returning to the Carolina Panthers.

After a season-ending injury to starting center Austin Corbett, the five-star high school recruit was brought back to provide depth. When Brady Christensen had to kick out to left tackle, Mays took his chance.

Mays performed admirably against some formidable defensive fronts, but after missing the Week 16 win in which they ran for 243 yards, head coach Dave Canales has given no indication who will start if Mays recovers from illness.

If Mays does return to the starting lineup, this represents a crucial two games for the player. With the center position under a cloud in 2025, the former sixth-round selection has an opportunity to cement himself as the Panthers' long-term man in the middle.