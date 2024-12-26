NFL analyst doubles down on Bryce Young trade stance despite recent growth

Bryce Young is trying hard to win people around. The Carolina Panthers quarterback rose in the face of adversity to galvanize his career upon returning to the lineup. However, there is a long way to go before he justifies the substantial investment made by the organization.

Jaws dropped around the league when the Panthers gave up a king's ransom for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was an astonishing transaction — one those in power believed they were in a position to make. Things haven't gone according to plan and several people paid with their jobs.

There is more hope now.

Young's increased confidence and ruthless ability to produce in critical moments are aiding his development considerably. It's not perfect just yet, but all signs point to the Heisman Trophy winner getting another shot in 2025 barring any drastic setback over the final two games.

The Chicago Bears were evident winners of this trade for a long time. Things are less certain now following recent events with the NFC North outfit, but Caleb Williams looks like a franchise-caliber presence under center once some stability returns.

NFL analyst still believes Carolina Panthers' trade-up for Bryce Young was a mistake

This was a sentiment echoed by Bill Barnwell of ESPN. He named Carolina's trade-up for Young as the team's worst decision over the last five years and fifth-worst overall around the league. The analyst believes that even if the Heisman Trophy winner reaches expectations, the compensation attached was far more than the Panthers should have paid in the circumstances.

"NFL teams likely would still take [Caleb] Williams over Young given their respective levels of play and the extra year of cost control Williams has remaining on his deal, but this doesn't look generationally bad in the way it might have in September. It hasn't been anything close to good for the Panthers, though. [D.J.] Moore has run hot and cold in Chicago, but the Panthers have been desperate to add help at receiver since trading him, using two top-40 picks at wide receiver while acquiring a handful of veterans in free agency and trades. None of the moves has clearly paid off. If Young pans out, this deal still would be disappointing for Carolina. And if he doesn't, well, it's a nightmare." Bill Barnwell, ESPN

What's the price of a franchise quarterback? If Young continues to grow and eventually becomes one, nobody will be complaining about what the Panthers coughed up to secure his services. If not, then it's the monumental error in judgment many thought.

What comes next is down to Young. He's growing in stature and finding his voice. Players are no longer unsure. They are fully behind the signal-caller and willingly follow his lead. That wasn't always the case before his Week 3 benching.

Chicago hasn't exactly benefitted from this trade, either. Bears general manager Ryan Poles is taking some heat for another campaign that promised much delivering very little. They're on a nine-game losing run since their Hail Mary loss against the Washington Commanders and are looking for a new head coach after firing Matt Eberflus.

Fans are no longer gloating about the trade. That's the impact Young's impressive progress has had on supporters and everyone else around the league.

Building on this is crucial.

