Jaycee Horn and 3 Panthers with the most to gain over final two games of 2024

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB

If Jaycee Horn wanted any indication of how new general manager Dan Morgan felt about him, the decision to pick up his fifth-year option was a huge vote of confidence for the cornerback. This was a hot topic of discussion among the fanbase, but it made sense for the Carolina Panthers considering the money involved.

While the talent of Horn was in little doubt, the best ability is availability. The gifted defensive back featured just 22 times over his first three seasons thanks to several frustrating injuries. He's changed this narrative at the best possible time, not missing a game in 2024 so far.

Horn's status for Week 17 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is in doubt as he deals with a hip issue. However, playing a minimum of 15 games is an excellent return from a player who came into the season with real concerns about his health.

Not only has he been healthy, but Horn has also had an exceptional campaign.

His 10-pass breakups are best for eighth amongst corners league-wide. Horn takes away one side of a field as opposing offensive coordinators are hesitant to target him.

The only gripe against Horn is that he does not shadow the opposition’s WR1. That falls on the shoulders of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, not the player. Make no mistake, the former first-round pick out of South Carolina will cash in with a huge payday this offseason. Morgan has already stated that this is a priority for the team.

According to Spotrac, Horn’s market value is a four-year, $79 million deal with his annual salary sitting just under $20 million. This would make him the fifth highest-paid cornerback in the league. It's hard to argue that his production doesn't warrant this lofty financial commitment.

If Evero takes the shackles off Horn and allows him to shadow Mike Evans as the stud wide receiver looks for another 1,000-yard season, this could see the player's value skyrocket.