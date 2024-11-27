Jaycee Horn and 4 Panthers who should make the Pro Bowl (but probably won't)
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
The Carolina Panthers made Eddy Pineiro work for his starting job this season. His decision to skip organized team activities didn't go down well with head coach Dave Canales. Undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis left a big enough impression to ensure a genuine kicking competition faced the veteran upon his return for training camp.
Pineiro responded well to the challenge. He saw off Mevis relatively comfortably to keep his No. 1 gig. The former Florida star also managed to retain his remarkable consistency in pursuit of a new deal once the campaign concludes.
His field goal success rate stands at 94.1 percent this season. Pineiro's made all his extra points and now finds himself as the most accurate kicker in NFL history thanks to Baltimore Ravens stalwart Justin Tucker's surprising regression. That's an incredible accomplishment all things considered.
There was a stir once the Pro Bowl ballot was revealed. Pineiro's name didn't get put on the list initially despite his outstanding campaign. The league fixed this oversight, so fans can now vote to get the kicker involved.
Pineiro has a chance based on performances alone. But it's not that simple where the Pro Bowl is concerned.
Robert Hunt - Carolina Panthers OL
Dan Morgan made his intentions clear upon becoming general manager. The Panthers didn't have much money to spend in free agency, so hitting on his marquee additions was crucial. It seems as if the front-office leader did just that with formidable interior offensive lineman Robert Hunt.
Hunt was Carolina's high-priority target once the legal tampering period opened. The former second-round pick signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Panthers that came with a $26.5 million signing bonus and $63 5 million guaranteed. It's been money well spent so far.
The protection's been a revelation since joining the team. Hunt's provided a much-needed blend of accomplished production and nasty edge this unit was sorely lacking previously. He's given up three sacks and three penalties, but one cannot be anything other than thrilled by his superb impact.
Bryce Young finally has a capable offensive line to work behind and Hunt is playing a significant role. There aren't many guards with his consistency to brag about this season, so a Pro Bowl honor isn't out of the realm of possibility if he maintains these outstanding performance levels down the stretch.