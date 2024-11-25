Legitimate Panthers’ Pro Bowl candidate bizarrely snubbed from the ballot
No one is necessarily expecting the Carolina Panthers to send many of their players to the Pro Bowl Games in 2025 but one player who has a right to partake was strangely left off the ballot.
As Mike Kaye pointed out on X on Monday morning, Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro is not on the Pro Bowl ballot despite missing one attempt all season. Piñeiro has gone 16-of-17 on field goal attempts this season and a perfect 18-of-18 on extra point attempts, making his exclusion from the list even more puzzling.
To make matters more interesting, Graham Gano made the ballot despite having just four attempts while Brandon McManus had just eight attempts and Anders Carlson with just seven attempts. How did Pińeiro, who is actually have a respectable season, not make the cut but those three kickers did?
Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro is not on the Pro Bowl ballot
The only real explanation here is probably that the NFL simply forgot to include the Panthers kicker, which honestly makes the situation even more embarrassing for the Panthers. The team is viewed as so irrelevant that the NFL straight-up forgot to include one of their players on the Pro Bowl ballot.
The good news for Panthers fans is that the team has been trending in the right direction and hopefully Pińeiro gets put on the ballot soon so that he can rightfully earn his votes from the fan base (and hopefully non-Panthers fans as well).
Even if Pińeiro was included, making the NFC Pro Bowl roster could be tough for him. Jake Bates of the Detroit Lions has gone a perfect 16-of-16 on field goals and only missed one of 43 extra-point attempts. Pair that with the rabid Detroit fan base and he feels like he'll get plenty of support to win the job. Brandon Aubrey represented the NFC last year but Pińero's 94.1 field goal percentage is more impressive than Aubrey's 83.3 percentage.
This is a slap in the face to the Panthers kicker and hopefully, the ballot is fixed to include one of the best kickers in the league this year.