Jaycee Horn and 4 Panthers who should make the Pro Bowl (but probably won't)
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard came into the season as the Carolina Panthers' primary running back. But the team's decision to trade up for Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft meant the pressure was on to produce in a contract year.
Overcoming adversity is nothing new to Hubbard. The former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State recovered from a difficult rookie campaign to steadily become an integral part of Carolina's offensive strategy. He's been running like a man possessed this season, displaying improved physical contact balance and on-field vision to become a shining light amid the chaos.
This didn't go unnoticed by the primary decision-makers. Hubbard was rewarded for his exceptional campaign with a new four-year deal against all odds. He'll now form a potentially prolific backfield tandem with Brooks moving forward.
Hubbard is currently fifth in the NFL's rushing yard rankings. That alone should warrant Pro Bowl consideration. Whether the Panthers' struggles and how they're still being perceived around the league jeopardize his hopes of gaining this individual accolade remains to be seen.
Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
Taylor Moton's missed some time this season through injury for the first time in his professional career, which could hurt his Pro Bowl chances when push comes to shove. That said, it's been another exceptional season from the ultra-consistent right tackle when in the lineup.
Moton's been the one constant amid the revolving door at almost every other position on the offensive line. He's never been found wanting, providing exceptional pass protection and evolving into a solid run blocker to further enhance his influence since arriving as a second-round selection in 2017.
Now that Moton has better options alongside him, his production is gaining more notoriety. The former Western Michigan standout has yet to concede a sack this season. He only got one penalty to his name from 515 offensive snaps en route to a superb 72.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. This is the sort of production Carolina's fanbase has come to expect.
He's always been regarded as one of the league's most underrated edge protectors. But if Moton does end up making the Pro Bowl - which seems unlikely given Carolina's record overall - nobody will be more deserving.