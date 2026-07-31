Jaycee Horn deal keeps proving Panthers were ahead of the curve

When the Carolina Panthers made Jaycee Horn the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, it didn't last long. The Houston Texans made sure Derrick Stingley Jr. got more shortly after, and it's been going up ever since.

This also means that Horn's contract extension last year continues to age like fine wine. The new deal given to Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward — coming in at a reported $31.1 million per season — only confirms it.

Despite Horn dealing with some significant injury problems earlier in his career, general manager Dan Morgan was satisfied enough to give the South Carolina product a four-year, $100 million contract extension with a $28.4 million signing bonus and $72 million guaranteed. It was a big risk, but it's paid off handsomely.

Carolina Panthers had conviction in Jaycee Horn, and they've been vindicated

Horn's been a revelation, proving himself as one of the league's best while also growing into a prominent leadership role in the locker room. He's a franchise cornerstone in every sense of the term, and even if he maxes out his deal at $25 million per year, that is quickly becoming cheap for the elite-level cornerbacks around the league.

Cornerback Annual Average Salary Denzel Ward $31.1 million Trent McDuffie $31 million Sauce Gardner $30.1 million Derek Stingley Jr. $30 million Jaycee Horn $25 million Jalen Ramsey $24.1 million Patrick Surtain II $24 million

As the table states, Horn currently ranks No. 5 in annual average salary, according to Over the Cap. This is a fair reflection of his current standing compared to his peers. But if the Panthers had waited to extend the 2021 first-round pick before yet another Pro Bowl campaign, it would have cost them much more.

This is the new way the Panthers have gone about their business with Morgan leading the charge. And it's been a breath of fresh air.

There is an emphasis on developing young talent and rewarding them when they prove their worth. There are no delays when there is complete conviction. That might not be the case with quarterback Bryce Young right now, but there was no such hesitation with Horn.

At 26, this was also an investment in the future.

It seems as if Horn's injury problems are behind him for the most part. He's got his best years ahead, and he is always striving to be better. There were a few raised eyebrows when the Panthers took the gifted defensive back at No. 8 overall in 2021, but they have been vindicated.

The salary cap is only going up. Business is booming for the NFL, and that also means good news for the players.

Contracts are surging for the top-end performers, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Horn may want to assess his own contract a little further down the road. But for now, the Panthers are getting plenty of bang for their buck.

Ward's lucrative two-year extension with the Browns cleared a new barrier. And it just makes the Panthers' agreement with Horn look even better.