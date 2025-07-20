Jobless former Panthers gamble may be forced into early retirement

Former Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer came into the organization with an in on every deal mentality. That encouraged fans initially, but there was one big problem.

Almost none of his trades, signings, or draft picks came off.

This eventually saw the Panthers suffer the embarrassment of handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. It was also enough for team owner David Tepper to pull the plug on Fitterer's disastrous tenure in Carolina's front office.

One of his most eyebrow-raising moves was trading for C.J. Henderson. The gifted college cornerback was expected to make the same impact in the pros, but a poor early stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars saw the franchise give up on him quickly.

C.J. Henderson's career has spiraled after Carolina Panthers departure

The Panthers thought they had the right environment for Henderson to flourish, giving up tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick to acquire the defensive back. It didn't materialize.

Pairing Henderson with Jaycee Horn brought intrigue. Unfortunately for the player and the Panthers, it didn't go according to plan.

Henderson flashed brief promise, but he was often found wanting in coverage. His tackling technique was poor, and accusations of lacking motivation popped up once again around the media. It was a recipe for disaster, and it was no surprise to see the Panthers go their separate ways when his rookie contract expired.

The former Florida standout hasn't played a competitive NFL snap since, failing to make the Houston Texans' 53-man roster last summer before spending time on the Pittsburgh Steelers. He went to injured reserve in November and wasn't seen again.

Now, Henderson remains jobless. And unless another offer arrives in the coming weeks, the once highly-touted first-round pick could be forced into early retirement.

It's been a slippery slope for Henderson almost from the moment he got into the league. Being traded to the Panthers was his second chance. Last season was his third. And now, it seems as if the NFL might have turned its back on him entirely.

Much more was expected of Henderson. Whether it was bad luck, a bad attitude, simply not being good enough, or a combination of all three, things are not looking especially promising for his future career prospects. If he somehow gets another opportunity to stake a claim somewhere, he must capitalize on it.

Otherwise, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what comes next.

