John Harbaugh bombshell just blew the door wide open for a Panthers nightmare

The Carolina Panthers are not involved in the head coaching changes and other drama around the NFL for the second straight year. Well, not yet anyway.

There remains uncertainty about the future of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who is out of contract this spring and may not return. But for now, the Panthers are firmly focused on securing a memorable playoff victory against the Los Angeles Rams after winning the NFC South for the first time in a decade.

However, there is one bombshell development across the league that has blown the door wide open for a nightmare scenario that will only hurt the Panthers' chances of tightening their grip on the division moving forward.

Carolina Panthers fans do not want John Harbaugh to end up with the Falcons

After the Baltimore Ravens failed to make the playoffs following a final-second missed field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh's 18-year tenure with the AFC North club finally came to an end. This sent shockwaves through the NFL, and his name immediately rose to the top among teams seeking a new head coach this offseason.

According to reports, some teams that still have their head coach in place have also reached out to gauge interest. That speaks volumes to the esteem in which Harbaugh is held. It also means he could probably choose whatever job he wants when push comes to shove.

One of those is projected to be the Atlanta Falcons. Several pundits and analysts have proclaimed Carolina's bitter division rival to be the best landing spot for Harbaugh. They have the pieces in place, and their division is considered much easier to win than others. Much will depend on how the coach views quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but there is a lot to like about this fit after Raheem Morris was shown the door.

This would be less than ideal for the Panthers. The Falcons boast exceptional playmakers on both sides of the football. Someone with Harbaugh's experience, culture-setting, and overall leadership could be precisely what they need to get over the hump. With massive changes happening in the front office, which could also include Carolina's executive vice president of football operations, Brandt Tilis, the dynamic in Atlanta is shifting.

Harbaugh will be in high demand; make no mistake about that. Reports indicate that he would like to jump back into coaching, potentially taking interviews from next week. The Panthers have their attention elsewhere right now, but if the revered coach did make his way to Atlanta, it would only raise the stakes.

It'll be interesting to see where Harbaugh ends up. Anywhere outside of the NFC South would be fantastic.