Luckless Panthers veteran made it real easy for Carolina to walk away

It's a testament to the Carolina Panthers' offensive line depth that the club managed to cope with some significant upheaval in 2025. General manager Dan Morgan made a concerted effort to retain everyone during the offseason. And make no mistake; every single body was needed en route to their first NFC South championship in a decade.

This was a huge positive from a season that brought far more highs than lows. Still, there is no doubt that Morgan will find it almost impossible to keep the band together this time around.

Cade Mays enters free agency with possible demands that Carolina might not have the resources to meet. Austin Corbett is a free agent and may not return. The same goes for Yosh Nijman, although left tackle Ikem Ekwonu's ruptured patellar tendon suffered in the Panthers' wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams improves his chances of an extended stay.

Carolina Panthers may not want to retain Brady Christensen amid injury uncertainty

Then, there's Brady Christensen. The versatile presence can play anywhere along the offensive line if needed. However, a serious injury could also make it pretty easy for Carolina to walk away.

Christensen was a third-round pick by the Panthers in 2021. He started at tackle but was eventually moved inside. He's never complained, doing what's required to help the team and become a valuable chess piece without doing quite enough to cement a starting berth. That loyalty may be rewarded with another deal, but there is a huge red flag that won't go unnoticed by those in power.

The former BYU standout tore his Achilles tendon in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, ruling him out for the entire campaign. Given the typical recovery timeline, especially for offensive linemen, Christensen may not be ready until midway through the 2026 season.

That's a big problem. The Panthers will know more than most about his rehabilitation and how long it could take him to get back. If they aren't entirely satisfied, Morgan could end his association with the organization.

It may sound harsh, but this is a business above all else. Morgan is not running the football operation with any sentiment attached whatsoever. If it doesn't make sense to offer an extension, the front-office leader won't hesitate to go in a different direction.

Christensen's landscape has shifted dramatically. He chose to stay with the Panthers last season, despite most experts believing he could have a decent market. Now, his future looks more uncertain than ever, and it could legitimately go either way.

And as every fan knows, loyalty only goes one way in the NFL.