Luke Kuechly reminded the NFL what Panthers fans have known forever

Nobody needs to tell Carolina Panthers fans about Luke Kuechly's prolific credentials. The former linebacker was one of the greatest second-level enforcers of the modern era, and not just for his ability to produce in the most significant moments.

He was also one of the most intelligent players ever to lace up a pair of cleats. And for those who were unaware of Kuechly's credentials in this area, they got an emphatic reminder during a Monday Night Football clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

Kuechly, who was egregiously omitted from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot induction, was presenting a new broadcast with Dan Orlovsky on ESPN, which focused more on the All-22 side and the X's and O's of the game in real time.

And unsurprisingly, he knocked it out of the park.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly showcased his supreme football intelligence

The former Boston College standout was articulate, giving fans an inside look at schematic alignments, what defenses are thinking, and how specific matchups could be exploited from down to down. Kuechly also called out a passing lane that could lead to an interception, which played out for everyone to see, as Dee Winters took back a pick to the house.

Luke Kuechly is still jumping passing lanes 😳



He saw Dee Winters' pick-six coming ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nIirLqSzR1 — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2025

This is something Kuechly became renowned for during his professional career. Opposing players often commented that the Panthers legend called out their plays before the snap, making them think twice and giving Carolina's defense a head start. This came through an elite football mind and supreme study habits, making him a force that very few in the league have matched before or since.

It was such a shame to see Kuechly's time in the NFL come to an abrupt halt through injury. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft retired after the 2019 season after a series of concussions. His emotional retirement video broke the hearts of every Panthers fan, and they've struggled to find the right formula at the linebacker position ever since.

Kuechly is carving out a tremendous media career for himself. He's part of the Panthers radio broadcast team, makes regular appearances on mainstream platforms, and now ESPN wants to tap into his exceptional football acumen. Based on his initial exploits in this area, he was made for it.

Even though Kuechly's time as a player ended heartbreakingly, he is still held in the highest regard by everyone connected to the Panthers. He's one of the team's greatest-ever players, and he should have his name enshrined in Canton next year.

Anything less is asinine.