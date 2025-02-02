Mike Green and 9 Senior Bowl standouts Carolina Panthers could draft in 2025

The Carolina Panthers have no time to reflect on the improvements made over the second half of 2024. For general manager Dan Morgan and his staff, attention immediately turned to recruitment during the offseason.

Specifically, examining the next batch of recruits emerging from the college ranks.

Scouts, coaches, and leading front office personnel made their annual excursion to Mobile, Alabama for Senior Bowl week. This is always one of the most prominent evaluation events on the calendar. Teams get to see NFL hopefuls go through drills and get the opportunity to find out more about their passion. Morgan has already stated this will play a leading role in which players are chosen with Carolina's nine selections.

Several prospects bolstered their stock throughout the week. Some did so well that they halted their contribution ahead of time. The Panthers will have plenty of food for thought heading into other important events such as the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days across the country.

With this in mind, here are 10 standouts from Senior Bowl week who should be on the Panthers' shortlist. We'll begin with Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.

Senior Bowl standouts the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2025

Carolina Panthers could draft Mike Green

Edge Rusher | Marshall Thundering Herd

Mike Green gained significant plaudits over the last year. He put together a dominant final season at Marshall, gaining 17 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. Analysts and teams will be keeping a close eye on his progress during the pre-draft assessment stage, and he made the best possible start at the Senior Bowl.

Green was a one-man wrecking crew during drills according to those in attendance. His explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and bend to get into the backfield were as advertised. There's a relentless intent that's hard not to love, which is matched by impressive technique and footwork to raise intrigue further.

The pass-rusher created one viral moment, bulldozing over potential first-round offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. Although he decided not to participate after that, Green more than left his mark.

Mike Green from Marshall just killed a man pic.twitter.com/haPwjla8T7 — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 29, 2025

This is exactly the sort of athletic threat the Carolina Panthers need on defense. Some are speculating how he'll fit into Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme, but the talent is undeniable. Just draft good football players and worry about the rest later.

If Evero cannot find a way to put Green's skill set to good use, maybe that's a schematic or coaching problem more than anything else.