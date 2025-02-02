Mike Green and 9 Senior Bowl standouts Carolina Panthers could draft in 2025

Carolina Panthers could draft David Walker

Edge Rusher | Central Arkansas Bears

The Carolina Panthers need to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum became a productive tandem once the latter returned from injury, but that's not enough. Expect general manager Dan Morgan to rectify this need as a matter of urgency during the offseason.

This is a deep draft class for defensive linemen and edge rushers. The Panthers have nine selections at their disposal, so it would be surprising to see Morgan overlook the front seven after a historically bad campaign from Ejiro Evero's defense.

It's about finding the right talent. Finding those ascending at the right time. David Walker ticks those boxes and more.

Walker isn't the tallest, but his potential is off the charts if utilized correctly. The pass rusher is explosive and demonstrates dynamism in pursuit of the quarterback. Perhaps more importantly from the Panthers' standpoint, he can set the edge on running plays and get to the contact point quickly.

The Central Arkansas prospect cemented these positive traits with an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl. Walker's production and exceptional work ethic won't be going unnoticed by those around the league.

Carolina Panthers could draft Walter Nolen

Defensive Line | Ole Miss Rebels

Games are won and lost in the trenches. The Panthers were found wanting in this critical area defensively without the services of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown to depend upon.

Even if Brown hadn't gone to injured reserve after one game, this unit would have struggled. They lack legitimate starting talent or quality depth, paying a heavy price with the league's worst run defense by a considerable margin. Dan Morgan will turn over every stone to ensure the same problems don't arise in 2025.

Walter Nolen is climbing up draft boards and with good reason. The Ole Miss product boasts NFL-ready size and his first step is extraordinary. The fluid movements and change of direction are right where they need to be. He's gone from a borderline first-rounder to someone who could end up in the top 15 depending on how things play out.

The Panthers would be wise to examine Nolen's credentials in greater detail in the coming weeks. But slotting him opposite Brown on Carolina's 3-4 defensive front is a mouth-watering proposition.

Carolina Panthers could draft Kyle Williams

Wide Receiver | Washington State Cougars

Another big objective for the Panthers this offseason is improving the supporting cast around Bryce Young. The quarterback made significant strides upon returning to the lineup this season. He confirmed his status as the team's starter in 2025, so Dan Morgan must do everything in his power to enhance the player's weapons in the passing game.

Fans are dreaming of a bold splash for someone like Tee Higgins in free agency or Garrett Wilson via trade. That might be a little far-fetched, but a diamond in the rough could be found in the 2025 NFL Draft depending on the team's evaluations.

Kyle Williams might be exactly that. The Washington State prospect made his final year of eligibility count, securing 70 receptions for 1,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024. He built on this positive momentum with a superb showcase of his credentials at the Senior Bowl.

Williams' manipulation at the top of his route stems was arguably the biggest positive to emerge from the week according to those in attendance. This means he could create some easy-throwing windows for Young if the Panthers went in this direction.