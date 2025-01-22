Mike Jackson Sr. and 4 Carolina Panthers players most likely to re-sign in 2025

J.J. Jansen - Carolina Panthers LS

J.J. Jansen is part of the furniture. He's the Carolina Panthers' longest-serving player by a considerable margin. He's the franchise record holder for consecutive appearances. The long-snapper is as dependable as they come despite his advancing years.

Jansen is respected in the locker room. He's one of the last remaining members from the team's Super Bowl run in 2015. He's rooted in the fabric of the franchise and knows the importance of the proud traditions that made them an NFL powerhouse once upon a time.

That should be enough to get Jansen a new deal. However, he's also the model of consistency and never puts a foot wrong.

There aren't many better long-snappers around the league. Jansen earned Pro Bowl consideration without quite doing enough. A new deal is the least he deserves.

One couldn't blame Jansen for considering his future. He's been going for 16 years as a professional and never missed a game. Having just turned 39 years old, the veteran could take this opportunity to hang up his cleats for good.

There's just no telling for sure. But if Jansen decides to give it one more year with the Panthers showing signs of life under Dave Canales, those in power should only be too happy to oblige.

Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL

When starting center Austin Corbett was ruled out for the season with a torn bicep, it threatened to derail the team's fantastic improvements along the offensive line. A blow to one player is an opportunity to another. That proved to be the case with Cade Mays.

Brady Christensen initially took over at the center position. However, his services were needed elsewhere when left tackle Ikem Ekwonu missed time. The Panthers had to pivot, and they opted to bring back a familiar face.

Mays was signed off the New York Giants practice squad and immediately thrown into the fire. Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert got to work on improving his technique and familiarizing him with the blocking concepts. The improvements were immediate.

The former sixth-round selection benefitted enormously from the presence of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt alongside him on the interior. Mays communicated well pre-snap and looked much more polished compared to previous seasons. The fact he didn't give up a sack and conceded just two quarterback hurries from 495 offensive snaps spoke volumes.

With Corbett, Christensen, and Mays all out of contract, the Panthers have a big decision to make. Considering the Tennessee product's progress and the fact it wouldn't cost the earth to keep him around, it seems like a no-brainer.