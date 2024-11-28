Miles Sanders and 4 Panthers whose time in Carolina is coming to an end
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are starting to show signs of life after a woeful first half of 2024. Things are finally beginning to click under head coach Dave Canales, who's growing in confidence as his hard work and unrivaled enthusiasm start to bear fruit.
Canales is no fool. He knows how much hard work is ahead before the Panthers can enter the NFC South title picture. Recent performances were much more encouraging. They'll count for nothing if his squad doesn't keep building positive momentum.
General manager Dan Morgan will be watching events closely. He's got half an eye on the upcoming offseason - his second in the prominent front-office position of power. He's also set the Panthers up nicely heading into the recruitment period, so hopes are high that the former linebacker can further strengthen the ranks as part of his long-term plans for growth.
For some, they'll be rewarded accordingly. For others, this will be the last season they'll be part of this exciting project before they are moved on. That's the nature of the business, and Morgan is harboring no sentiment to his decision-making process whatsoever.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players, including veteran running back Miles Sanders, whose time in Carolina is coming to an end.
Carolina Panthers players whose time with the team is coming to an end
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders came to the Carolina Panthers in 2023 free agency after a Pro Bowl campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The running back had big ambitions to fill the gaping void left by All-Pro Christian McCaffrey. To say he failed to meet these lofty expectations would be a huge understatement.
Sanders never looked comfortable behind an unstable offensive line last season. He lacked the explosiveness and vision to gain yards when things weren't working in his favor. Once the former second-round pick went to injured reserve and Chuba Hubbard took over the mantle, he never got the starting job back.
This trend continued under the new regime. Sanders became an understudy to Hubbard, featuring more on passing downs. The same indifferent production followed before another trip to the injured reserve list. It now looks like the Penn State product has played his last game in Carolina.
With Jonathon Brooks available again after a year out with a torn ACL, the Panthers have no use for Sanders. Releasing him with one year remaining on his deal comes with $5 million in salary-cap savings attached. That seems like a foregone conclusion at this juncture.