Dave Canales' confidence is peaking as Carolina Panthers grow in stature
By Dan Tonna
Coming off the bye, the Carolina Panthers needed to continue to mold their identity. There may be no such thing as moral victories, even after a last-second defeat. Yet, optimism lies within the offense and quarterback Bryce Young, who once again made a statement.
The Panthers quarterback and head coach relationship has been an emotional rollercoaster. If not for an injury to Andy Dalton, he might have been pushed out of the door.
Dave Canales’ timid play-calling has accentuated his lack of confidence in the signal caller. Most profoundly, he has been unable to label him as the starter. Today, those narratives dug their own grave.
Dave Canales names Bryce Young the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback
The coach and quarterback who have appeared dispirited with each other at times this season were in synchrony. When asked the million-dollar question, Canales does not hesitate. Young will “absolutely” be the starter next Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Adversity struck when Ja’Tavion Sanders was carted off the field at the end of the first half with a scary neck injury. Already without wide receiver Jalen Coker, Canales remained stoic. He was confident in the former Heisman trophy winner to leverage the skill players available to enliven the offense.
"Xavier (Legette) played the X position today, so kudos to Xavier as well taking on a new role and finding success there. A couple plays he’d love to have back I’m sure. He’d be the first to tell you, but talking about Bryce, again, it’s the coaching staff, it’s his teammates — he’s showing us what he can do when he’s out there."- Dave Canales via Yahoo Sports
The harmony between Young and his first-year head coach is an essential building block for the future.
Earlier in the season, Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive unit would have posed an insurmountable task. Instead, the offense was energized, imposing their will against one of the league's most talented defenses.
Dave Canales' confidence is reaching its peak
It is disheartening to trivialize the win-loss column, but this team is on a voyage for growth.
"A combination of sick to our stomachs for letting an opportunity get away against a really good team. But I think the guys could also feel what’s happening. We are becoming us. We are becoming a style of football that we want to pride ourselves on. We took care of the football. Defensively, we got after it, but they did a good job of keeping. I think guys can feel what we’re trying to get done philosophically. And we can count on these guys to step in and make their plays week in, week out. When you can count on stuff, that’s when confidence grows."- Dave Canales via Yahoo Sports
Canales’ faith has dissipated at times this season. But he once again believes his team is capable of outperforming anyone on the opposing sideline.
The whole organization is beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. However, in this odyssey, it appears talent will be the downfall of the team.
The Kansas City Chiefs, like many others, are loaded top to bottom with Pro Bowl-caliber players. This is a luxury that will take the Panthers time to build.
Giving up 20 points in the first half and some notable defensive breakdowns underline the plays the Panthers left on the field. Next week, Carolina takes on the Buccaneers.
It will be another opportunity for Young to pull off an upset over a team that is contending for the NFC South title. And Canales could get some bragging rights over his old employers along the way.