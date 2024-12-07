NFC South power rankings, Week 14: Who met preseason expectations?
3. New Orleans Saints (4-8)
Have they met preseason expectations? No
The New Orleans Saints entered the year with a new offensive coordinator, supposed quarterback stability, and the last remnants of their 2010s playoff teams vying to play for first place in a weak division.
The first two weeks of the season were perfect. Since then, things could not have gone worse.
Head coach Dennis Allen repeatedly froze in late-game situations and was finally shown the door after a Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was named interim head coach and the team responded by turning the tide immediately.
The Los Angeles Rams squashed these feelings, stifling quarterback Derek Carr and his weapon-depleted offense last Sunday. This likely ended any outside chance the Saints had at a playoff spot.
A further blow was struck when news arose that utilityman Taysom Hill was out for the season with a torn ACL. He joins star wide receiver Chris Olave on the sideline for the rest of the year.
The offensive line is similarly decimated. Center Erik McCoy and guard Lucas Patrick are finally set to return after both missed several weeks. Cesar Ruiz and Nick Saldiveri both hit the injury report this week in exchange, with the latter already confirmed out for the Saints’ matchup with the New York Giants in Week 14.
The Saints’ remaining schedule is a flip-flop of wins and losses. They should pick up wins against the Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, but matchups with the Washington Commanders, Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers are going to be much tougher.
This team will likely hit a worst-case scenario where they get to six or seven wins, miss the playoffs, and pick in the middle of the first round.
Their win over Atlanta gives them the nudge over the Panthers for third place in these rankings.