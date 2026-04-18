NFL analyst drops ominous Xavier Legette hint as Panthers pressure builds

The Carolina Panthers haven't given up on Xavier Legette. It's been an underwhelming two-year stint with the franchise so far, but head coach Dave Canales continues to see positive signs from the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, that hasn't stopped analysts from speculating about his future if the Panthers spend another high-end draft pick on a wide receiver for the third consecutive year.

Legette acknowledged that things haven't gone well. Canales laid out his expectations for the future, and the South Carolina product is working hard to meet them. But if another dynamic force comes into the ranks, that's only going to push him even further down the depth chart.

Xavier Legette trade rumors continue to swirl as Carolina Panthers' draft decision looms

Moe Moton of The Bleacher Report added his name to the list of those who believe the Panthers could explore possible trade suitors for Legette, depending on what happens in the draft. The compensation wouldn't be much, but the analyst thought something would be better than nothing if Carolina adds to the firepower around Bryce Young.

"[Xavier] Legette isn't going to draw strong interest following two modest years of production, but the Panthers may look to move on from him if they draft another receiver who can present more upside in a flashier career start.

"In this year's class, Carolina could target underrated prospects like Georgia State's Ted Hurst or Connecticut's Skyler Bell in the third round before it deals Legette to another club."

This would be drastic. Legette is still young and relatively cheap. The trajectory isn't currently pointing the right way, but his athletic upside would make it difficult for Carolina to dispose of him.

The Panthers would get nothing more than a Day 3 pick in any case. Therefore, general manager Dan Morgan may not think the compensation is worth ending the experiment early.

Legette lacks a little bit of confidence. There have been just as many major mishaps as flashes, and that's just not good enough. He's no longer a rookie, so similar frailties in Year 3 of his professional career won't be looked upon favorably by those in power.

All signs point to the Panthers taking another wideout with one of their early draft picks. That would lay down the gauntlet even more to Legette, but it's nothing the South Carolina product shouldn't be expecting.

How he responds is critical. It's a sink-or-swim moment, with the margin for error almost gone. Panthers fans will find out a lot more about Legette's character in the weeks and months ahead. He must deliver.

Otherwise, trading him becomes much more realistic.